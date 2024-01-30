Munawar Faruqui is the man of the moment. After winning Kangana Ranaut's reality show – Lock Upp, Munawar has now won Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17 as well. The stand-up comedian received a thundering cheering and rooting on social media. The streets of Dongri were filled with people celebrating Munawar's win on the show.

On friendship with Ayesha Khan, Nazila

After his exit from the Bigg Boss house, Munawar was asked if he would like to get in touch with Ayesha Khan or be her friend again. And Munawar was quick to respond. Without battling an eyelid, Munawar said that he would not approach Ayesha outside the house nor would he like to keep the doors open. He added that he has learnt about giving closure to relationships inside the BB house and this is how he would take ahead the learning.

On being asked about Nazila's Instagram live and whether he would approach her, Munawar said that since he hasn't watched the video yet, he wouldn't like to say anything. He added that he will get to know about what transpired behind his back only after watching it and only then will he take a call on how to approach the situation.

Mannara Chopra was also asked about whether she would like to be friends with Munawar outside the show. The Chopra girl said that she understands that Munawar has a lot on his plate in terms of equations and relationships and would like to give him the time to settle it out. She however, expressed that she would like to see him take an effort to reach out to her and be a friend.

Munawar on being called a 'fixed winner'

There was a bit of a backlash with a section of social media claiming that Munawar was the fixed winner of the show from the beginning. Reacting to it, Munawar told India Today, "I know I made some mistakes and I had to bear the brunt of the same. I was also judged for it. However, in the real world, I have done some good deeds, and because of this, I have gained love from fans. It is their good wishes and support that have helped me come so far. I am so thankful to them."