Zeenat Aman's advice on all things love, romance, marriage and live-in hasn't gone down well with veteran actress Mumtaz. The Ram Aur Shyam actress blasted Zeenat in a latest interview and mocked her over feeling like a "cool aunty" with social media popularity. Mumtaz also recalled Aman's marriage with Mazhar and how it wasn't a happy relationship.

Mumtaz fires Zeenat Aman

Mumtaz said that the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress should be careful about what she is advising. She also blamed social media popularity for making her try to sound like a 'cool aunty'. She also said that since Zeenat's own marriage was a 'living hell' she shouldn't give relationship advice to anyone.

"Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Mumtaz told Zoom.

Zeenat advocates live in

Zeenat had recently shared her advice on relationships and shared that if someone is in a relationship, they should try living in together. She also revealed that it's the same advice she gave to her sons who were in live in relationships. She called living in together an ultimate test and also advised everyone to follow it.

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?" Aman had written in the post.