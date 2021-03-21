He was the hot-headed Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, and she the uninhibited queen of Bollywood. And together, their names in both the nations go into a tizzy. Imran Khan and Zeenat Aman made quite some noise for their alleged link-up back in those days. The two incredibly good looking and skilled celebs, however, always remained mum on their relationship.

Their romance is said to have blossomed when Imran Khan had come to India for a cricket match. Sparks flew and the chemistry between the two started making headlines. Imran and Zeenat were often seen together off-the field and that had set the tongues wagging. The news of the budding romance between the two brought India and Pakistan closer. And many hoped for a happily ever after for the two personalities. But right when the rumours of Khan and Aman tying-the-knot were making the rounds, the two called it quits.

The love story that was not meant to be

Imran went ahead and soon married Jemima Goldsmith while Aman got married to Mazhar Khan. Neither of the marriages stood strong for too long and both the couples separated. Years later, when Zeenat Aman visited Lahore for a cultural function, she was faced with questions on her past with Imran Khan. When a journalist asked about her affair with Imran, Zeenat said she didn't want to discuss it.

Zeenat's reaction on Imran Khan's name

"Let us not discuss past. Now our children are grown up, we are old. Let it be in the past," Zeenat said smiling. Long before Zeenat met and got married to Mazhar Khan, she was in-love with Sanjay Khan. The two made news for painting the town red, despite Sanjay Khan being a married man. The relationship had a tragic ending and the two never spoke about each-other.