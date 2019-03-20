Former Cricketer and current Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan had often been in news for his affairs and multiple marriages. One of his most talked about rumoured romantic liaison was with yesteryear Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman.

Imran as a Cricketer was highly popular among the female folks, and the credit goes to his charming persona. On the other side, Zeenat was one of the most sizzling Bollywood actresses of her time, and something was bound to happen when the two crossed each other paths.

There are many reports claiming that Zeenat and Imran first met each other during the early 70s, and soon began a high profile cross-border love story. They remained in news for quite some time for their affair, and there were even rumours that the duo was supposed to get married.

However, things did not go well for too long, and they parted ways. Later, Zeenat got married to Mazhar Khan, and Imran tied the knot with Jemima Goldsmith. Nonetheless, Imran's first two marriages turned into divorce, and he is currently married to his third wife Bushra Bibi.

Zeenat was born to a Muslim father and a Hindu mother in 1951. She had begun her acting career with a small role in a movie titled Hulchul in 1971. She rose to fame after her appearance in Dev Anand starrer Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and went on to become one of the most bold and sought after Bollywood divas.

On the other side, after a successful career as a Cricketer, Imran joined politics in 1996, and is now serving as the PM of Pakistan.