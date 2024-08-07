Mumtaz has given Bollywood some of its most treasured films. A style icon back then, Mumtaz keeps grabbing news for her unfiltered statements. Back in those days, the news of an alleged rivalry between her and Sharmila Tagore kept making headlines. However, the veteran actress has now said that there was no rivalry or friendship with Sharmila.

Why never interacted with Sharmila

Calling Sharmila Tagore far more educated and sophisticated than her, Mumtaz added that she has never had the time to interact with her or anyone else. "I respect her (Sharmila Tagore) a lot. She is far more educated and sophisticated than me. I started working at the age of eight, so I learned everything on the job. Whether it is Sharmila or any other heroine, I never had time to interact with them," she told Rediff.

Mumtaz further added that she has done more films with Rajesh Khanna than Sharmila Tagore and their films never flopped. But, some of Sharmila's films with Khanna did flop. "But yes, I did more films with Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) than Sharmilaji. It was god's blessing that not one film of mine with Kaka flopped. Sharmilaji had flops with him. Rajesh Khanna never fueled the rivalry or spoke a word against Sharmilaji," she further said.

When Mumtaz slammed Zeenat

Mumtaz's recent statements come barely a few months after she had slammed Zeenat Aman for advocating live-in relationships. The Khilauna actress had slammed Aman saying that since her own marriage never worked, she should not be the one giving advice on relationships and marriage.

"Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships," Mumtaz had told Zoom.