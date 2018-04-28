Fake death reports of legendary actress Mumtaz were doing the rounds on social media after a tweet stating that she passed away went viral Friday, April 28. However, the actress' daughter Tanya Madhvani took to Instagram to refute all the rumors and inform her fans that the report is just a hoax.

In a video, Tanya said that her mother is fit and fine and, in fact, they went for shopping to buy some plants. She later posted a couple of photos of the actress showing how fit and healthy the actress is.

"My mother doing well enjoining Rome today. Happy and healthy #mumtaz #actress #bollywood #rome #legend," Tanya captioned the images.

"Hi everyone, this is a special video. There have been some rumors going around, that my mother wasn't well etc. and I would like all her fans to know that she is doing brilliantly, it's just a rumor. She is in Rome with me and we are going shopping today to buy some plants for my garden and we will be taking some pictures so that you all can see how fit and healthy she is. So please don't believe anything you read online or read in a paper. It's all just a rumor," Tanya said.

The rumors started when a Twitter handle @manakgupta posted a tweet that read, "Veteran actress #Mumtaz is no more. She passed away in her sleep due to cardiac arrest. Funeral tomorrow in Mumbai. She was "living a lonely life" for the last few years. Thanks for the beautiful movies. RIP Mumtaz."

However, the tweet was later deleted after several journalists clarified on Twitter that the actress is alive and doing fine.

Mumtaz is one of the finest Bollywood actresses who has worked with legendary actors such as Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra, Shashi Kapoor, Dharmendra and Rajendra Kumar among others. Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna's pairing was one of the hit jodis in the 1970s.

She quit acting to take care of her family after her marriage to businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. While Mumtaz's daughter is in Rome, her second daughter Natasha is married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan.