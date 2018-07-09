1 / 2



In a very disturbing incident that took place in Mumbai's waterlogged roads, a woman who was riding pillion with her family member was crushed under a speeding bus.

Maharashtra is seeing incessant rainfall in the past few days and it has wreaked havoc in many regions especially Mumbai, where life has come to a standstill. Several roads of the maximum city, which have potholes are submerged in knee-deep water and has now turned fatal to commuters.

The accident occurred when the bike that she was riding on hit a pothole. The CCTV footage of the mishap, which happened in Kalyan on Sunday, has gone viral on social media.

Here's what happened

The 40-year-old pillion rider, who has been identified as Manisha Bhoir, was travelling on a bike with a relative and was holding up an umbrella. The accident took place when the duo reached Shivaji Chowk.

The video shows that the bike hit a pothole on a flooded street. Bhoir's relative lost balance over his two-wheeler and the duo were thrown off the bike on the right side of the road. Before any of them could react, Manisha came under the rear wheel of a bus.

Her relative and other passers-by rushed to her help. In the CCTV footage, her relative can also be seen trying to lift Bhoir's body. She was bleeding profusely and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the driver of the bus fled the spot.

"Bhoir was taken to a hospital but she was declared brought dead. A case was registered against the bus driver under relevant sections of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and motor vehicle act. We have got the number of the bus and very soon we will arrest him," Hindustan Times quoted P Londhe, a senior police cop at Mahatma Phule police station as saying.

Reports have said that locals have filled the pothole with debris to avoid further mishaps.

Here's a video of the accident:

Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai

Meanwhile the Skymet has issued a flood alert in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra education minister has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges on Monday (July 9) in Mumbai Metropolitan Region in view of heavy rains, reported ANI.

Railway services have also been affected. Keep an eye on the Twitter handle of Western Railway for updates on delays, cancellations and routes.

Due to very heavy #MumbaiRains , 4 services of AC local had to be cancelled after running its first two services today ie 09.07.2018. Now, the services of AC local shall resume from Churchgate as VR 94007 at 14.55 hrs for Virar. Commuters to please take note of it. #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/PxO7v8VQym — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018

Train no. 12480 Bandra Terminus - Jodhpur Suryanagari Express of 09/07/18 ( Sch. Dep. 13.30 hrs ) has been rescheduled at 14.30 hrs Ex Bandra Terminus due to water logging at Nallasopara. #WRUpdates @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018

2/2 After opening of UP fast line at Nallasopara after bringing down the water level, Mail/Express trains of UP direction are now being worked on it as usual. pic.twitter.com/54zQL3BEyK — Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 9, 2018

Visuals of water-logged Mumbai

#Watch Scenes at Mumbai's Nalasopara railway station where the station and roads are converted into Nala #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/X3fWiiMSHi — Jigar Pandya (@JigarPandyaa) July 9, 2018

@AmitShah Amitbhai, please have a look and review of road conditions of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. All highways become ponds and daily wastage of nation fuel in traffic congestion and many accidents pic.twitter.com/CF9upDiD3E — Hardik (@Hntrambadia) July 6, 2018