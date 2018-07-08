The normal life got disrupted in Mumbai as rains continue in several parts of the city on Sunday, July 8. The heavy downpour had also affected the Central Railway line as several train services have been temporarily shut down or delayed.
Citizens have braced themselves for the showers after the Meteorological Department predicted that there could be heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar from Sunday to Wednesday.
Live Updates
IMD predicts heavy rainfall
The everyday life of Mumbaikars could be disrupted as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall from Sunday to Wednesday.
Waterlogging disrupts local train services
The Mumbai local trains on the Central and Western Railway line were disrupted due to the waterlogging on Saturday.
A mega block has been scheduled on Sunday between 10.30 am to 4 pm along the Vidyavihar and Byculla stations on Central Railways line and between Santa Cruz and Goregaon stations on Western Railways.