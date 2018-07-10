Mumbai, which is often appreciated for its fighting spirit, remains paralysed for the second day as heavy rains continue to pound the financial capital of the country. Such is the situation that on Monday, July 9, a woman was crushed under a speeding bus after the bike she was on hit a pothole.
On impact, she was thrown off the two-wheeler and came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.
Meanwhile, the heavy downpour in Mumbai and adjoining areas are unlikely to slow down any time soon as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain until Thursday, July 12.
Latest updates
- Schools and colleges have been shut down in many parts of the city and authorities have asked the principals of the schools in adjoining areas to take a call on the same.
- Several trains, especially between Virar and Vasai stations, have been cancelled, as water has reportedly accumulated in the tracks.
- Not just this line, trains between the Churchgate station and Vasai have also been delayed.
- Traffic snarls have been reported from several parts of the city especially on the Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Eastern Freeway.
- The dabbawalas of the city have also suspended work, as it has become impossible for them to commute in water-logged streets.
- "We did not collect the tiffins today, because of the waterlogging across the city. Our people find hard to wade through their cycle in knee-deep water," Hindustan Times quoted Mumbai Dabbawalas Association's spokesperson Subhash Talekar as saying.
- A few airlines have also issued advisories to travellers and Jet Airways has warned of delays of up to 30 minutes in departures and arrivals. It has also said there will be no penalties on "date/flight change, refund, no-show (including fare difference if any), on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Mumbai for 10th July, 2018."
- Air Vistara has also said that it will accommodate passengers, who miss their flights, on the next flights at no extra fares.
- About 950 trees have reportedly been uprooted until now and 50 people have been critically injured in the rains. About 35 people have also lost their lives
- Rumours have been doing the rounds that a cyclone is set to hit Mumbai and the sea link has been shut down. However, these are just speculations and Midday has asked residents not to believe it.