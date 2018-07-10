Mumbai, which is often appreciated for its fighting spirit, remains paralysed for the second day as heavy rains continue to pound the financial capital of the country. Such is the situation that on Monday, July 9, a woman was crushed under a speeding bus after the bike she was on hit a pothole.

On impact, she was thrown off the two-wheeler and came under the rear wheel of the bus and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour in Mumbai and adjoining areas are unlikely to slow down any time soon as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain until Thursday, July 12.

Latest updates