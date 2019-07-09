Predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai for the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department has placed the city and the coastal Konkan region on 'red alert'. Warning the fishermen to not venture into the Arabian Sea, the weather department requested the Mumbai residents to take necessary precautions and ensure safety.

Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 - INTERMITTENT RAIN WITH HEAVY TO VERY HEAVY FALLS IS LIKELY TO OCCUR IN CITY AND SUBURBS. . @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/ET4HJSTl5C — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 9, 2019

The air, rail and road traffic was severely affected on Monday, July 8, due to heavy rains. A total of 11 flights were cancelled and another three diverted because of poor visibility at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Several local trains on the Central and Western lines were also cancelled.

However, the railway services resumed in the city with no water-logging reported on Tuesday. The rainfall recorded between Monday and Tuesday by the weather station installed in Colaba and Santacruz was 41 mm and 130.4 mm.

Meanwhile, a wall crash in the Andheri East area of the city was reported on Monday morning. One person sustained minor injuries in the incident, which happened at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

In another incident, a portion of an Opera house building collapsed just when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers were trying to barricade it. The building was vacated a few hours before the crash after a small part of the structure crashed during painting work.

The incident came a week after around 30 people were killed in two separate wall crashes in the city.