Incessant rainfall has once again brought Mumbai to its knees as the city witnessed around 20 mm showers in just three hours on Monday, July 8, morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the city will continue to see heavy rains for the next 24 hours. The situation in Mumbai continues to be grim as rail and road traffic have been affected as most parts of the city remain waterlogged.

Twitter was flooded with images and videos showing a submerged city. #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates and #MumbaiRains are trending on Twitter from last few days.

For a city which provides 30% of income tax collections in the country, 6% of the GDP and having over $380 billion economy - what is provided back to citizens is sheer garbage. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/L3a17MC89B — Ronak Sutaria (@rsutaria) June 29, 2019

So I fell into this open manhole on the sidewalk on veera desai road (opposite Country Club) a little while ago. Managed to break fall and pull myself out. Thanks @mybmc #mumbairains #mumbaimonsoon #manhole pic.twitter.com/5krJ18xxMi — Tanmaya Nanda (@tkn2104) July 2, 2019

The flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, India's second busiest airport, were temporarily suspended after heavy rains lashed the city. A Mumbai Airport spokesperson told news agency ANI, "Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai."

The visibility had reportedly been affected by the rainfall. "Due to heavy rains, visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now but 3 diversions took place till now," the Mumbai airport spokesperson added.

The runway operations at the Mumbai airport was suspended for about 20 minutes.

Airlines including Air Vistara and SpiceJet have issued advisories warning passengers of further delays.

Besides Palghar, Thane and Raigad, large parts of the city and suburbs were lashed with heavy rains. People witnessed heavy traffic jams at Bandra, Santacruz and Vile Parle. Office-goers complained about the lifeline of Mumbai as rains lashed the city in the morning rush hour.

Meanwhile, a roof collapsed in Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, injuring eight people.

Earlier, at least 38 people were killed in various rain-related accidents across the state while 23 died in Mumbai alone due to the torrential downpour. Around 22 people died and 78 were severely injured in a wall collapse incident in the northern suburb of Malad in Mumbai following heavy rains.