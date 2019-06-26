The Mumbai police have issued a lookout circular against Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala's CPI (M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Binoy was booked by the police after a woman filed a case of rape and cheating against him.

The lookout circular has been issued by the Mumbai police just a day before the Dindoshi Sessions Court is scheduled to hear the anticipatory bail plea of the accused on Thursday.

The police officials have issued the circular to prevent Binoy from leaving the country as they suspect that he might flee the country if he does not get the anticipatory bail on Thursday. Binoy allegedly told the authorities that if he gets bail he is willing to cooperate with the investigating officers.

The Dindoshi Sessions Court was supposed to hear Binoy's plea on Monday (June 24) after hearing the arguments made by his lawyer Ashok Gupte and the public prosecutor Keshav Salinkhe on Friday but postponed the hearing to Thursday. The Oshiwara police also went to Kerala to serve him notice but failed to locate him as he was not there at his house in Kannur district of the state.

The Mumbai police had also sought Binoy's passport information to detain him at airports with the help of immigration authorities to ensure that he does not abscond from the country. After failing to track Binoy, the Mumbai police left after five days in the state.

A woman from Bihar had complained against Binoy for sexual exploitation and cheating on the pretext of marriage at Oshiwara police station in Andheri. She claimed that she has an 8-year-old kid out of their relationship. The police have booked Binoy under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of the property on the complaint).