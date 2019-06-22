After a woman filed a complaint against Kerala CPI (M) secretary's son Binoy Kodiyeri on rape and sexual exploitation in Mumbai, the latter has refused to take paternity test over the woman's claim that they have a child together.

Binoy's advocate told the court that the accused has refused to undergo DNA tests after the public prosecutor representing the woman sought action against Binoy by demanding the test. The advocate said that it was a fabricated case and the woman was trying to extort money from Binoy as she had done it before also. The plea was heard by Dindoshi session court in Mumbai.

According to the woman's complaint filed at Oshiwara police station in Andheri, Binoy had sexually abused her for several years under the pretext of marriage and they have an 8-year-old son. She claimed that they both met at a Mehfil dance bar in Dubai when she was working there and soon were in relation. She also claimed that it was Binoy who had brought her to Mumbai and gave her place to stay till 2015 after which he abandoned then and she had no news about him.

The woman who complained against Binoy was again called to the Oshwara police station after Binoy's mother Vinodini Balakrishnan took a stand in the case. Vinodini went to Mumbai and held talks with the woman to compromise the issue.

On Thursday, the Mumbai police had served a notice to Binoy asking him to appear before the court within 72 hours. The Oshiwara police official's consisting of sub-inspector Vinayak Jadav and Dayanand Pawar had also visited his house in Kerala's Kannur district to give the notice but he was not present at the house. The police claimed that his phone was also switched off.

The Mumbai police also went to the state capital Thiruvananthapuram in search of Binoy. The police went to an address given by the woman which she claims to be of Binoy but the Kerala police refused the Mumbai police to search the flat which is a part of the AKG centre, the head office of the ruling CPI(M).

The police are still searching for the accused Binoy who has gone into hiding after the woman's complaint. He is trying to get an anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The Mumbai court has announced to pronounce its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Binoy.

However, the police are likely to issue a lookout notice against Binoy and he is likely to be arrested by the officials due to the high intensity of the case.