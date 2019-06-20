The Mumbai Police have served a notice to Kerala's CPI (M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Binoy Kodiyeri on a complaint of a woman who accused him of rape and sexual exploitation.

The police notice has asked Binoy to appear before the investigating officers within 72 hours. Two officers from Mumbai Police along with the local police visited Binoy's house at Thiruvangad village in Kerala's Kannur district on Thursday morning to serve the notice but he was not there.

The police handed the legal notice to Binoy's relatives who were staying at the house. The Mumbai police team consisting of Vinayak Jadav and Dayanand Pawar had arrived in Kannur as part of the investigation into the complaint lodged against Binoy by a woman, who currently resides in Mumbai. Police said that they are not able to contact Binoy as his phone is switched off.

A 33-year-old woman in her complaint filed at Oshiwara police station in Andheri stated that she had been in a relation with Binoy from past several years and they have an eight-year-old kid. She said that she was sexually exploited on the pretext of marriage. The woman said that she met him in Dubai while she was working at a dance bar and their relationship took a new turn after Binoy invited her to his house in Dubai and started living together.

He then shifted her to Dubai and was providing for her till 2015 after which he allegedly said that his business was not going well and could not support them anymore. The complainant has claimed that she had written about this to the CPI(M) national leadership but they did not respond to her which made her file the FIR.

The woman has also handed some important documents including photos to the police to make her claim. However, Binoy had refuted to the woman's claims saying that he knew the woman but had no relationship with her and he will fight a legal battle against this. He claimed that the woman had asked money from him which he had denied due to which she filed a complaint against him.

The CPI(M) state leadership has also not spoken anything on this regard while the opposition has slammed the party for its inaction against Binoy. The BJP has also asked Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to step down from office on the wake of the serious charge against his son.