The Mumbai Police are tailing Binoy Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI (M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, and are collecting evidence against him for allegedly raping and sexually abusing a woman under the pretext of marriage.

The 33-year-old woman from Bihar had filed a complaint against Binoy alleging that the couple has a son. She has now come up with some crucial evidence against him. The woman has submitted her passport to the police in which her husband's name is written as Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan.

The woman has submitted more evidence like passport and marriage registration certificate to prove her claim that the CPI (M) secretary's son, who is already married had a secret relationship with the complainant. The passport was issued from Malad, Mumbai, and it was renewed in 2014. Binoy's name was marked in the renewed passport, reports Mathrubhumi.

The investigation officers are trying hard to locate the accused who has filed for anticipatory bail at Dindoshi sessions court in Mumbai. The court is supposed to declare its decision on Binoy's bail on Monday. During his bail plea on Thursday, Binoy's advocate Ashok Gupta had claimed that it was a fabricated story and the woman was doing this to extort money from his client after the public prosecutor representing the woman sought action against him by asking for a paternity test.

The Mumbai police had also gone to his house in Kannur district of Kerala on Thursday but he was not there and his phone was also switched off. They have served him with a notice asking him to appear before the police within 72 hours but Binoy has been missing since then.

The woman had filed a complaint against Binoy on June 13 at Oshiwara police station, Andheri in Mumbai after she got to know that he was already married and has accused him of sexual exploitation for several years under the promise of marriage. The police have booked him under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating).

The CPI (M) general secretary Seetaram Yechury and the accused Binoy's father and state party secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has cleared that the party will not interfere in this matter. Kodiyeri said that his son was an adult and should be held responsible for his actions. He also said that Binoy should not expect any protection from the party regarding this issue.