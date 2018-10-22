Ola and Uber cab drivers are holding a strike on Monday, October 22 in Mumbai, demanding a hike in minimum fare and charges per km amid the rising fuel prices.

The drivers have also demanded that the bookings for the rides be made only through Aadhaar-verified numbers of the customers, reports IANS.

Few cabs are likely to remain off-roads in Mumbai today following the drivers' strike.

For the first time, the cab drivers are demanding a fixed minimum fare between Rs 100 and Rs 150 and the charge per km between Rs 18 and Rs 23, depending upon the type of vehicle booked, according to Times of India.

"We need an assured business of at least Rs 3,000 a day," one of the cab drivers told TOI.

They claimed that they had to take this step amid the increase in fuel prices even as Ola and Uber kept reducing fares. This also impacted their daily earnings. The drivers are planning to submit a memorandum to the aggregator firm officials and put up a demand for the same.

However, petrol and diesel prices have dropped by around 30 paise today. A litre of petrol in Mumbai is currently sold at Rs 86.91 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.30) and diesel is at Rs 78.54 per litre (decrease by 0.28). Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.44 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.30) and Rs 74.92 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.27), respectively.