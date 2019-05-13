Mumbai Indians (MI) emerged as winners of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 after defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by one run in a thriller final match on Sunday, May 12, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. This is the fourth title for Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indian's owner Nita Ambani along with Anant and Akash lifted the trophy after the big win. A picture of the entire Ambani family is seen happily posing with the trophy.

It was during the last quarter of the match that Nita stole the show after she was caught on camera in tensed look. Nita was spotted praying and chanting mantras for MI's victory especially in the last over bowled by Malinga. Loved for her kind nature and a great amount of social work she does, Nita became a social media star when netizens started guessing on her secret mantra and what she must be praying for.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Nita Ambani's prayers were so powerful though. Can someone tell me what is on her hand at time of prayers? So I can also get one of those to rescue myself #MI #MIvsCSK #IPL2019Final", while another wrote, "Frnds: aaj hum v baht aamer hote agar mereko ek mantra PTA hota toh! Me: konsa? Frnds: ye Nita ambani match k aage Jo mantra jaap ta hai!"

Coming to the final match, Kieron Pollard scored the most for MI with his unbeaten 41-run knock while opener Quinton de Kock managed to score 29. Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir took two wickets each for Chennai Super Kings. Australian batsman Shane Watson hit 80 runs before being run out while Faf du Plessis contributed 26 runs for CSK.