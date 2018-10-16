A 20-year-old model was found dead with her body stuffed in a travel bag near a bush in Mumbai's Malad (West) on Monday.

The model, Mansii Dixit hailed from Rajasthan and was working in Mumbai.

The accused, 19-year-old Muzammal Sayyed, was caught by the police after the driver who drove him (who was carrying the bag then) to Mindspace saw the bag behind the bushes and later called to police, according to India TV.

Dixit's body was folded and stuffed into the travel bag.

"Two policemen rushed to the spot and opened the traveler's bag. Dixit's face was strapped with strings and her body was strapped with strings and her body was wrapped in cushion, with a bedsheet rolled over," a police officer told TOI.

According to the TOI report, Sayyed had befriended Dixit through a common friend. On the day of the murder, the victim and the accused had an altercation at the latter's apartment. Sayyed had reportedly hit Dixit on the head with a stool, thus rendering her unconscious following which she died.

The police added that that the driver, after dropping off Sayyed with the travel bag, saw the bag behind the bushes with no one around. Suspicious of the entire circumstance, he alerted the police who then conducted an investigation.

The police spotted Sayyed leaving the bag through the CCTV footage.

"He (Sayyed) then hires another cab to go to his Andheri residence. We found him alighting from the cab at Oshiwara. We managed to get details of the cab driver and with his help managed to locate the building where Sayyed stays alone", a police officer said.