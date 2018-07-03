As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday morning, July 3, a section of Gokhale bridge in Andheri collapsed injuring six people.

The bridge connects Andheri East and Andheri West railway stations and is used by thousands of commuters every day. The condition of two of the injured is stated to be critical, reports NDTV.

A part of the bridge had collapsed at the Andheri railway station around 7.30 am.

"Part of Gokhale Bridge, connecting Andheri East to West has collapsed affecting the overhead wires too. Trains on the western line are affected. BMC, fire brigade as well as RPF Staff & officers are deputed on spot for support. Traffic above and below the bridge is stopped for now," the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police tweeted soon after the collapse.

Following the incident, the trains heading towards Andheri station were also affected. It also damaged high-tension electric wires and overhead power equipment, following which a team of engineers was called in at the location to help restore services, reports Press Trust of India.

The Western Railways official Twitter handle also weighed in on the incident and said that several cranes were deployed to lift the slabs of the bridge from the railway tracks. In order to clear the debris, help was sought from personnel belonging to fire department, the National Disaster Response Force, Mumbai and railway police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"A part of the foot overbridge has collapsed which has halted our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached the spot and are accessing the situation. "Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track," Western Railway spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar told NDTV.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, was brought down to its knees, after receiving incessant rainfall since early Tuesday morning.

Western Railways helpline

Andheri - 022676 30054

Churchgate - 02267622540

Borivali- 02267634053

Mumbai Central- 02267644257