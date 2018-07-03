Train services on the western lines have been affected in Mumbai after heavy rains brought down a part of the Gokhale bridge at the Andheri station. The bridge is known to connect Andheri East and Andheri West stations and is used by thousands of commuters on a daily basis.
Traffic at the bridge has been halted and firemen have been working in the incessant rain to clear the debris and check if anyone is stuck in the mishap.
More rain expected
The financial capital has been brought to its knees after heavy rains and several local trains are said to be running at least 15 minutes behind schedule. The city's famous dabbawalas have also spoken about their inability to carry out their business.
Meanwhile, looks like Mumbai has more woes to deal with as private forecaster Skymet has forecast incessant downpour in the region.
Heavy #rain made a come back over #Mumbai. #Santacruz received 97 mm of rain until 0530 hours. More in offing.o n and off good rains are expected till July 8th. #MumbaiRains @SkymetWeather— Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) July 3, 2018
Water-logging in several areas
Commuters are said to be facing issues and water logging has been reported at Shyam Talav, Hindmata, Oberoi Mall, WEH, CST Road, Kurla, Mahim Junction, Nehru Nagar Bridge, reported India.com
Flight services affected
The heavy downpour has also impacted flight services in Mumbai and airlines have issued travel advisories to their flyers.
#TravelUpdate Due to heavy rains at Mumbai, traffic congestion on Mumbai airport road is expected due water logging. Customers travelling from Mumbai are advised to allow more time for their journey to the Airport.— Vistara (@airvistara) July 3, 2018
Here's how the #Mumbai Airport looks today after heavy #mumbairains. #MumbaiMonsoon @mumbaitraffic @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/dTRBTqXNsZ— aahna sharma (@aahnas1) July 3, 2018
5 people injured in bridge collapse
Five people have reportedly been injured in the Gokhale bridge collapse near the Andheri railway station. Between 25 lakh and 30 lakh people are known to use the bridge each day.
"5 injured sent to hospital. Don't think anyone is trapped under debris. Railway admn, RPF, GRP, City Police are present & clearance of debris underway. Railway will probably start functioning in next 4 hrs," R Kudvalkar, a Railway Protection Force personnel, told ANI.
Massive water logging reported
Several roads and streets are said to be water-logged and residents have been tweeting pictures showing inundated roads
Water logging opp Amitabh's house at Juhu! Drive safely! @RidlrMUM @TrafficBOM @TrafflineMUM pic.twitter.com/YyJJ5Z4ZCu— Chanchal Chandiok (@mysticalmusings) July 3, 2018
Surge in taxi fares
Several commuters have also said that there is a surge in fares of Ola and Uber taxis due to the downpour and the traffic.
Heavy downpour brings city to its knees
Mumbai has been receiving heavy rainfall since early Tuesday morning after the city also received showers on Monday, July 2 night. Roads are water-logged and traffic extremely slow moving due to which office goers are said to be facing issues.
Rescue efforts on
An NDRF team is on the spot and is said to be clearing the area. It is believed that people could be trapped under the debris.
Services on @WesternRly comes to standstill as bridge collapses near Andheri— RailMumbai (@RailMumbai) July 3, 2018
No casualties reported till now
Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly@WesternRly @RidlrMUM @smart_mumbaikar @mumbairailusers @rajtoday @manthankmehta @ANI @Akkibhatkar @abpmajhatv pic.twitter.com/QFihsdTZlL