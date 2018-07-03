Live

Train services on the western lines have been affected in Mumbai after heavy rains brought down a part of the Gokhale bridge at the Andheri station. The bridge is known to connect Andheri East and Andheri West stations and is used by thousands of commuters on a daily basis.

Traffic at the bridge has been halted and firemen have been working in the incessant rain to clear the debris and check if anyone is stuck in the mishap.

