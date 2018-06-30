Heavy rains have lashed Jammu and Kashmir for the last few days, and on Friday, June 29, the authorities sounded a flood alert as the Jhelum river crossed the critical 21-feet mark at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
"Due to continuous rains from the past two days, the gauge at Sangam has crossed the flood declaration of 21 feet and was flowing at 21.33 feet at 6 pm," the Press Trust of India quoted an official of the Irrigation and Flood Control department as saying.
Live Updates
Amarnath Yatra Suspended
The Amarnath Yatra, for which thousands of people have travelled to Jammu and Kashmir, has been suspended due to bad weather.
"Due to inclement weather and bad condition of the roads both in Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Amarnath Yatra will remain suspended today," NDTV quoted the Jammu Police Control Room as saying.
Flood alert
People living in low-lying areas have been asked to stay alert and prepared to evacuate. Authorities have also been asked to provide all the rescue support and relief shelters and keep an eye on vulnerable areas.
About 165 students rescued in Shopian
The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police reportedly rescued 165 students on Friday, June 29, from a school in the Shopian district. The children were trapped in the school premises as the Rambiara stream had swelled due to heavy rains.
"Police with the help of SDRF rescued 165 students of Government Boys School Hirpora, Shopian who were trapped in the deluge because of flood in the river," PTI quoted a state official as saying.