Actor Nikhil Siddhartha has come down heavily upon an online ticket booking app, which attempted to cheat audience by misguiding them about the release date of his upcoming movie Mudra.

Mudra is an action thriller movie starring Nikhil Siddharth and Lavanya Tripathi. Written and directed by TN Santhosh, the movie is about an investigative journalist, who is arrested for cheating banks with fake certificates. The film is about how he investigates a crime syndicate behind the scam. Its promos have created a lot of curiosity about the flick, but the makers are yet to announced its release date.

However, an online ticket booking app claimed that Mudra was releasing in theatres on January 25 and made advance booking available for audience three days before it. Some viewers brought this scamsters to the notice of Nikhil. Sai Kada‏ tweeted, "@actor_Nikhil bhaya ne movie anukuni chala mandi tickets book chysukuntaru pls immediately take an action on this fake film ✌ @actor_Nikhil @Itslavanya."

Nikhil Siddhartha immediately took his Twitter page to alert his followers on the release date of Mudra. He tweeted, "Guys My Movie is NOT RELEASING this week... SOME ppl with evil intentions have used the exact SAME LOGO DESIGN nd put MY NAME in the BOOKINGS APP... My Producers are on the case and will UPDATE u soon with the details.. This is disgraceful #Mudra."

Nikhil Siddhartha added, "Thanks to my Twitter buddies for getting this to my notice... Including the Cast.. Technicians nd my name in the Movie Bookings is absolute Cheating... NO OUR MOVIE IS NOT RELEASING THIS WEEK... We will sort this The producers have written to the MOVIE BOOKING APPS to get OUR NAMES REMOVED from the said movie... thanks for the concern bro@bookmyshow @Paytm."

Even some theatres displayed the poster of Mudra, which features its screening schedules. Nikhil Siddhartha shared one of such posters and described it as heights of cheating. He tweeted, "IDHI DAARUNAM... Printing nd Putting our movie posters for some other movie... HEIGHTS OF CHEATING... How are the Movie Theatres allowing my Face nd Poster to be used???"