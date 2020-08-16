Amit Shah, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Mahesh Babu and a host of celebs from politics, sports, film and other walks of recalled the historical moments of MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a right-handed middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper. He is one of the highest run scorers in One Day Internationals (ODIs) with more than 10,000 runs. He is considered an effective "finisher" in limited-overs formats He captained the Indian national team in limited-overs formats from 2007 to 2016 and in Test cricket from 2008 to 2014.

Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Speculations were made about his retirement on several occasions but all the rumours had turned false news.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni took to social media to announce his retirement from international cricket on the 74th Independence day on Saturday. "Thanks Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on Instagram.

MS Dhoni is considered one of the greatest Indian captains in the history of international cricket. He has entertained cricket lovers for more than 15 years. He has a large number of fans including celebs from politics, films, sports and other walks of life. Many of they were saddened to hear the news about his retirement. They took to Twitter to share their feelings and wish him.

Here is how celebs reacted to news about MS Dhoni's retirement:

Amit Shah: @msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours. World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi!

Virender Sehwag: To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won't be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah

VVS Laxman: Seeing Dhoni's journey from a small town boy into a match-winner and one of the most astute leaders the world has seen was remarkable. Thank you for the wonderful memories, Mahi. It was my privilege to play alongside you and I will always cherish the memories we shared together.

Virat Kohli: Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... but the mutual respect and warmth I've received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I've seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @msdhoni

Jasprit Bumrah: You've been a friend and a guide on the field and off it. I've learnt so many valuable lessons by simply watching you be & I am glad I got to be a part of your professional journey. Congratulations on an illustrious career, Mahi Bhai, thank you for the memories. @msdhoni

Yusuf Pathan: End of an era. One of the smartest cricket brains of all time, an extraordinary talent. Cricket will miss you MS! Wishing happy retirement and all the best for your future. #DhoniRetires

Ravindrasinh jadeja: Elder brother, mentor, captain and above all a legend of the game. Learnt so much from you skipper. The game will miss you Blue heart #legend

K L Rahul: No words will ever be enough. Thank you Mahi bhai, for your patience, your guidance and constant support. You are and will always be an inspiration and the reason so many of us believed in our dreams. 7 forever.

Rohit Sharma: One of the most influential man in the history of Indian cricket His impact in & around cricket was massive. He was a man with vision and a master in knowing how to build a team. Will surely miss him in blue but we have him in yellow. See you on 19th at the toss @msdhoni

Anil Kumble: Congratulations @msdhoni on a great International career. It was an honour to play alongside. Your calm demeanour and the laurels you brought as skipper will forever be remembered and cherished. Wishing you the very best.

Mahesh Babu: How can I ever forget the iconic sixer!! World cup champions 2011 India!! Was in the stands at Wankhede, proud and tears rolling down... Cricket will never be the same... Take a bow @msdhoni

Varun Tej Konidela: Thank you Dhoni!

Vishal: #MSDhoni my most Fav #Cricketer, The Iconic #Captain, One of the Best that #India has ever had is retiring from International #Cricket, Definitely not just Me, but the entire #World will be missing U in Action....GB

Sidharth Malhotra: A big thank you to both of you for your contribution to cricket, I am and will always be a fan. Huge respect @msdhoni sir & @ImRaina sir! #MSDhoni #Raina

Mohan Raja: A Cricket Veriyan I was, n slowly when life started changing my priorities, enjoying Cricket was becoming secondary. Only the entry of this man @msdhoni made me the same fan again .. Can't Thank u enough for keeping our spirits alive all these years

Abhishek Bachchan: End of an Era. Thank you @msdhoni for all the memories! All the best for your next innings. You filled a nation with belief and pride. One of the greatest of all time.

Riteish Deshmukh: No retirement from our hearts #MSDhoni @msdhoni

Sivakarthikeyan: Big thanks to you for inspiring and entertaining us to the max.. you are always an amazing Leader dear @msdhoni ..I'm sure u wil hv different strategies to amaze us.. waiting for ur next helicopter shot Flexed biceps Thumbs up

Nivin Pauly: Legends don't retire! Thank you for the beautiful memories! You will be forever my captain! #ThankYouDhoni

Ravi Teja: There can never be a farewell @msdhoni @ImRaina. Thank you for your unparalleled contribution to the world of cricket. Wishing you both all the good luck in your future endeavours. LEGENDS don't retire ✌️

Naga Shaurya: You began your game with a run-out and you concluded your game with a run-out in the midst of it, you created a Era which every cricket fan will cherish. Ardent Adieu to the legend of Cricket. #Dhonifinishesoffinstyle #DhoniRetires

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy: Congratulations @msdhoni on a magnificent career. The legacy you are leaving behind will continue to inspire generations of cricket enthusiasts around the world. Best wishes for your future endeavours.

Ravi Shankar Prasad: Dear @msdhoni you have led the country in Cricket with class, commitment and great energy. Brought glory to the country on many occasions as a player as well as a captain. Now when you are leaving the field finally we all will really miss you. Good luck. God bless.

Smriti Z Irani: Thank you for the magic #Dhoni

Shashi Tharoor: So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb.

Kapil Sibal: M S Dhoni Captain Cool Swashbuckling Musketeer Full of grit and courage Will never retire from our minds Thank You

Devendra Fadnavis: The only captain who gave India 3 @ICC trophies & unforgetabble performances, the legendary #MSDhoni! We will miss watching your game on the field. Mahi, I wish you all the success in all future endeavours! @msdhoni

Ashok Gehlot: #MSDhoni is one of our finest cricketers, who has been a most successful captain of Indian cricket team. My best wishes to him as he announces retirement from international cricket.

Vasundhara Raje: From leading India to unparalleled victories, to setting a new precedent in Indian sportsmanship, @msdhoni has had a glorious journey. On the news of his retirement, I join the nation in thanking Captain Cool for the magic. My wishes on your next innings! #mahendrasinghdhoni

M.K.Stalin: The era of #MSDhoni will be missed. Thank you for your exceptional contributions to cricket and agile leadership, Captain Cool. Wish you the best for the next innings.

Jyotiraditya M. Scindia: What a magnificent career, #Dhoni!; as a fan myself, I am grateful to you for having achieved the many milestones for Indian cricket! Best wishes. #DhoniRetires

Jay Shah: M S Dhoni is one of the greats of modern era. I understand that his retirement is a personal decision and we respect that. Mahi' as we all fondly refer to him has had an exceptional career in international cricket. His captaincy has been both inspiring and commendable. @msdhoni

Dr C Vijayabaskar: One of the best captain Indian Cricket has seen,an inspiration to the youth for the hardwork & perseverance. Cricket lovers will cherish your talented wicket keeping & captaincy. @msdhoni Wishing you the very best for your future endeavours #MSDhoni7 #DhoniRetires #ThankYouMahi

Sadhguru: #MSDhoni not only a legend in Cricket but a Great leader & manager of men. Being young, hope your leadership capabilities will serve the Nation in more significant ways. You have been a big boost in the trajectory of Indian sport. Wishes and blessings. –Sg #DhoniRetires @msdhoni

Krunal Pandya: There is and will only be one MS Dhoni. Honestly, words have absolutely no depth and don't justify what you've offered to India and to the world. Mahi bhai, I LOVE YOU! @msdhoni

