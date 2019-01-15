The debate regarding MS Dhoni keeps raging and the wicketkeeper-batsman is feeding his critics more fodder with each passing game.

In the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, Australia set India a big target of 299. In reply, India made a solid start before Dhawan departed for 32. Then Rohit Sharma stitched together a 54-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli before throwing away his wicket for 43.

Ambati Rayudu walked in next but looked very tentative in his short stay at the crease. Rayudu has retired from domestic cricket and does not play in any other format for the national side. Hence, questions are being raised about him. But they are being overshadowed by those that are pointed towards MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni
File photo of MS Dhoni.IANS

Dhoni is beyond reproach a legend of Indian cricket and of the game in general. He is a colossus of the modern game and has been a master at finishing off the innings for India for over a decade. But of late, he has been struggling with the bat in hand. Although his wicketkeeping is still elite and is a guiding light for the spinners from behind the stumps, his batting deficiencies cannot be overlooked.

The former captain's half-century in the last game was his first since December 2017 and it came at a meagre strike rate of 53.12. Although he walked in to bat at 4-3, the inability to rotate strike was a glaring feature of his innings.

Once again in Adelaide, Dhoni has not been able to get going and this has further fuelled the debate regarding Dhoni's place in the Indian team. The fans are so used to seeing Dhoni dominate the opposition that this change in his approach feels difficult to swallow.

But Dhoni managed to flick a switch and roll back the years after Kohli got out, finishing the game for India with the help of Dinesh Karthik. 