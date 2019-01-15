The debate regarding MS Dhoni keeps raging and the wicketkeeper-batsman is feeding his critics more fodder with each passing game.

In the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, Australia set India a big target of 299. In reply, India made a solid start before Dhawan departed for 32. Then Rohit Sharma stitched together a 54-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli before throwing away his wicket for 43.

Ambati Rayudu walked in next but looked very tentative in his short stay at the crease. Rayudu has retired from domestic cricket and does not play in any other format for the national side. Hence, questions are being raised about him. But they are being overshadowed by those that are pointed towards MS Dhoni.

Dhoni is beyond reproach a legend of Indian cricket and of the game in general. He is a colossus of the modern game and has been a master at finishing off the innings for India for over a decade. But of late, he has been struggling with the bat in hand. Although his wicketkeeping is still elite and is a guiding light for the spinners from behind the stumps, his batting deficiencies cannot be overlooked.

The former captain's half-century in the last game was his first since December 2017 and it came at a meagre strike rate of 53.12. Although he walked in to bat at 4-3, the inability to rotate strike was a glaring feature of his innings.

Once again in Adelaide, Dhoni has not been able to get going and this has further fuelled the debate regarding Dhoni's place in the Indian team. The fans are so used to seeing Dhoni dominate the opposition that this change in his approach feels difficult to swallow.

This chase would be immeasurably improved if MS Dhoni had Rishabh Pant behind the stumps chattering away at him. #AUSvIND — Dan Liebke (@LiebCricket) January 15, 2019

Sachin carried Indian Cricket Team on his shoulders for 24 years. Virat is carrying Indian Cricket Team and MS Dhoni on his shoulders for the last ... God knows how many years! #AUSvsIND — Shinto Paul (@shintopaul1) January 15, 2019

#AUSvIND

Virat: Run rate is soaring, Khao Meri kasam ki tez kheloge?

Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/c3z4fOkTvz — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) January 15, 2019

It's that time again folks. Scoring rate (rpo) in last 12 months:



MS Dhoni in ODIS - 4.28rpo



Rishabh Pant in Tests - 4.42rpo#AUSvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 12, 2019

Since the 2015 World Cup, if MS Dhoni faces more than 20 balls in an ODI, India win 50% of the time.



If he faces less than 20 balls, they win 73% of the time. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 15, 2019

But Dhoni managed to flick a switch and roll back the years after Kohli got out, finishing the game for India with the help of Dinesh Karthik.