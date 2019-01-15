The Indian cricket returned to winning ways in the second ODI at the Adelaide over following their defeat in Sydney and it was captain Virat Kohli who once again scored a century in a successful run chase.

Like in the first ODI, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They set India a target of 299 as Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless and Mohammed Siraj conceded 76 runs in his 10 overs on debut. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami took 4 and 3 wickets, respectively.

Chasing the stiff target, India got off to a brisk start thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's quickfire 32 off 28 balls. Then captain Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma put on a 54 run partnership before the latter threw his wicket away.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni will be the key men in the homestretch to the 2019 cricket World Cup.Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Ambati Rayudu once again disappointed but once MS Dhoni walked into the middle, Kohli took over the chase by accelerating his way to his 39th ODI century. Right after getting to his century, Kohli departed but Dinesh Karthik did not let the pressure build on Dhoni.

Karthik looked smooth scoring 25 runs off 14 balls in what was a risk-free innings. This helped Dhoni rediscover his finishing mojo as he brought up his half-century in the last over with a trademark six, winning India the match.

The standout feature of the partnerships between Dhoni and Kohli as well as the one between Dhoni and Karthik was the running between the wickets. Three extremely fit men ran down Australia's score which made sure that they did not have to take any risks as the required rate was always under control.

Seeing Kohli hit a century, Dhoni finish an innings and Karthik continue his consistent run with the bat at the death, Twitter went crazy.

With this victory, India has levelled the three-match series and the rubber will be played in Melbourne on January 18. 