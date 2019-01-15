The Indian cricket returned to winning ways in the second ODI at the Adelaide over following their defeat in Sydney and it was captain Virat Kohli who once again scored a century in a successful run chase.

Like in the first ODI, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. They set India a target of 299 as Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless and Mohammed Siraj conceded 76 runs in his 10 overs on debut. Pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami took 4 and 3 wickets, respectively.

Chasing the stiff target, India got off to a brisk start thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's quickfire 32 off 28 balls. Then captain Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma put on a 54 run partnership before the latter threw his wicket away.

Ambati Rayudu once again disappointed but once MS Dhoni walked into the middle, Kohli took over the chase by accelerating his way to his 39th ODI century. Right after getting to his century, Kohli departed but Dinesh Karthik did not let the pressure build on Dhoni.

Karthik looked smooth scoring 25 runs off 14 balls in what was a risk-free innings. This helped Dhoni rediscover his finishing mojo as he brought up his half-century in the last over with a trademark six, winning India the match.

The standout feature of the partnerships between Dhoni and Kohli as well as the one between Dhoni and Karthik was the running between the wickets. Three extremely fit men ran down Australia's score which made sure that they did not have to take any risks as the required rate was always under control.

Seeing Kohli hit a century, Dhoni finish an innings and Karthik continue his consistent run with the bat at the death, Twitter went crazy.

It is extremely hard to construct a case that Virat Kohli isn't the greatest ODI batsman of all time. Today's century moves him within 10 of Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 - Kohli has 246 matches left to score the 11 he needs to pass Tendulkar's tally in fewer matches. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 15, 2019

When Virat was caught I thought Australia was in with a good chance. Then Dhoni took off his hat... pic.twitter.com/7mYlsIY6ms — Brett Rowlands (@brettrowlands) January 15, 2019

DK THE FINISHER ... I NEVER SAID WRONG THING . HE IS THE NEW FINISHER KING #AusvIND — ᎡᏆᎠᎬᎡ ᏚᏆNᏩᎻ (@SRKrider1) January 15, 2019

May be @DineshKarthik playing for a reason in #AUSvIND series. He will not playing at No. 6 in world cup bcoz that means you won't have any 6th bowler. Today also #ViratKohli missed 6th bowler. So Trial also going on for No.4 for #TeamIndia. #BCCI #INDvAUS #RohitSharma #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/2cOSRj4brV — Rohit Sharma? (@ImRohitian) January 15, 2019

Mera Mahi koi guzra hua waqt thodi hai ki laut ke nahi aa sakta ??? #AUSvIND #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/dx9AYWxLO4 — Varchill ?? (@varshilgk) January 15, 2019

I am saying it time and again. Dinesh Karthik has to play the world cup and preferrably at number 4. Brilliant at rotating the strike and can score at a fabulous strike rate. Rayudu's technique is flawed in overseas conditions and has to improve. DK is smart as a finisher too. — Raees_SRK_Fan (@shaivalshah4) January 15, 2019

Fantastic run chase by India . Excellent 100 from Virat, he makes it look very easy. Was wonderful to see Dhoni finish of the game beautifully and Dinesh Karthik’s cameo was very very important in the end. The final game should be a cracker. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 15, 2019

Dhoni haters this is for u ? pic.twitter.com/3eF4SC6kkN — Lionking (@lionkingib) January 15, 2019

Excellent reading of the game today by Dhoni. Karthik in the end made it easy for him but it was yet another Masterclass by Kohli that made the difference . — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 15, 2019

With this victory, India has levelled the three-match series and the rubber will be played in Melbourne on January 18.