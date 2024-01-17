With just ten days left until the Bigg Boss 17 finale, celebrities outside the house are extending their support to their favourite contestants. Ankita Lokhande's name has been touted as one of the strongest contenders for the winner's trophy. Ankita, who was being pursued for several seasons in the past, finally gave her nod to join BB17, but with her husband, Vicky Jain.

While Vicky is called the'mastermind' of this season, Ankita Lokhande has received tremendous support from the outside world for her journey in the Bigg Boss house. Let's take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti: Sharing an old picture with Ankita, Shweta wrote, "We love you, Anki! You are the best and the purest."

Mrunal Thakur: "Ankita my gurl the strongest Sending you strength and love," the Sita Ramam actress wrote.

Sunny Leone: "All the best @anky1912 for #BB17 finale ..I am rooting for you girl!! #AnkitaLokhande #AnkitalsTheBoss," the Splitsvilla host wrote on social media.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana had also taken to social media to extend her wishes to Ankita Lokhande. She blamed the media for not showing the funny side of Lokhande's mother-in-law and said she wants Ankita to win but not at the cost of her marriage. ''Media doing their best to break the family, they won't show you how @lokhandeankita's saasuma (mother-in-law) rooting for her, also love that chuckle in the end... Ha ha too cute aunty, reality shows come and go but family is forever, I hope my friend @lokhandeankita wins but not at the cost of her marriage," Kangana wrote.

Rashami Desai: During the family episode when Vicky Jain's mother accused Ankita of not behaving well with her husband, Rashami Desai wrote a long post on social media slamming Ranjana Jain. The Uttaran actress called Ankita 'pure gold' and blamed Vicky's mother for not wanting to see their marriage work. She also added that every husband and wife have their share of fights, and the show is difficult too. She also reminded Mrs Jain of how she couldn't take it after being inside the house for just two days and called her 'wrong'.