Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are always grabbing headlines inside 'Bigg Boss 17's house. The power couple are either seen cuddling or fighting over trivial issues. However, with Munawar's alleged girlfriend Ayesha Khan entering the show as a wild card contestant, the quotation inside the house changed and also heated up at the same time.

On Monday, Abhishek and Vicky had a massive showdown, saying BB should have introduced a single girl, which would have been better. On the other hand, Ankita is busy asking Ayesha how she is seen outside the house, which has raised the tempers of inmates inside the house.

Ankita Lokhande says she hid her break-up with Sushant Singh Rajput for 2 years

Well, if this wasn't enough, Ankita, who has time and again opened up about her past relationship in the show, spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Once again, Ankita dragged SSR's name, and this time SSRians were irked and slammed her brutally.

Ankita said she kept her break-up with SSR a secret

Ankita got emotional and revealed that she hid her breakup with late star Sushant Singh Rajput for two years, thinking that he would come back someday.

Always talking about her past and about person who is no more.. and iss topic pe salman b chup hai kyuki ankita ka wajood hi SSR se tha bas.. isiliye hi bulaya gya hai isse. Sympathy lene SSR ke naam pe..

Shame on her,

Miss u Ssr ?#MannaraChopra #bb17 pic.twitter.com/CQgwdO1UzE — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) December 19, 2023

Ankita said while speaking to Isha,"Bahut baar banda batata nahi hai break-up ke baare main kyunki ussko lagta hai ki shayad wapas relationship thik hojaye. Ek hope rehti hai yaar. ( I thought he would come back). For two years, I didn't want anyone to know about my breakup,".

1. Ankita Lokhande ne SSR ko cheat Kia.



2. SSR ke best friend ke saath shaadi ki for money.



3. Double dating ki or pakri gyi .



4. Ssr left her or ab logo ko jhoothi khaani suna rhi for sympathy



Shame on her #AnkitaLokhande #BB17 — Manpreet Kaur (@StarKuri_Jassi) December 20, 2023

"I had hopes of Sushant returning as our relationship was of seven years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn't tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over," Ankita added.

When Munawar was low & down Ankita was laughing



When she realised it may look a bit bad then se started ssr story ?‍?



How much sushant name she will use as she knows sushant fans are huge #BB17 #MunawarFaruqui — CASPIAN (@thecaspiansk) December 20, 2023

Vicky being trolled

She said: "Phir later when I got into a relationship with Vicky toh everyone trolled him badly but ussne mera bahut sath diya, itna koi deta nahi hai." (He really held my hand).

Isha shared: "Main samajh sakti hu, ( I can understand) when I dated Abhishek, I didn't accept our relationship in a single interview because of the same reasons. It gets bad with time."

Ankita replied: "I can understand but I had hopes of Sushant returning, as our relationship was of 7 years. I had hoped he would return home and hence I didn't tell anyone. I was staying in a home which had photos of us all over. When I met Vicky I didn't know what it will lead to but he supported me a lot."

Ankita gave the entire credit to Vicky that because of him she could come out of the situation.

Ankita started dating Sushant on the sets of their show 'Pavitra Rishta'. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away three years ago on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

Fans slammed her saying she is taking her name time and again.

A user wrote, "Always talking about her past and about the person who is no more..Shame on her.."

Another mentioned, "When Munawar was low & down, Ankita was laughing

"When she realised it may look a bit bad, she started the SSR story. How much of Sushant's name she will use as she knows Sushant's fans are huge.."

Contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshetty, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Karmarkar, Aoora, Mannara Chopra.