Bigg Boss 17 is grabbing headlines each day as inmates locked inside the house for the tenth week are going through a lot of emotional turmoil. From Ankita and Aishwarya's massive showdown to Isha and Abhishek mud-slinging each other openly on national TV, this season is filled with personal details spoken on TV.

Recap of what's happening in Bigg Boss 17

To top it all, Munawar's alleged girlfriend, Ayesha Khan, has also entered the house and claims that the comedian has two-timed her. On the other hand, Munawar's ex claims she is shaken by what's happening in BB and has ended their relationship.

? BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn't want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

And this just doesn't stop here; Ankita is locking horns with Mannara and asking almost everyone how she's looking outside. All this has led to fights, gossip, and internal circles inside the house.

Aoora's family also alleged that the singer is not being given enough screentime in Bigg Boss 17

As the drama intensifies each day. K-pop singer Park Min-jun, widely known as Aoora, entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant much before Ayesha Khan was nowhere to be seen.

In his introductory video, Aoora was seen performing the Hindi song, Wo Kisna Hai. "Janam se videshi, lekin dil se ek dum desi, aa raha hu mai India ke sabse happening house mein (Born abroad, but with a totally desi heart, I'm coming to the most happening house in India)," he said.

His family is unhappy with the development and seeks answers from the makers as to why K-Pop star Aoora is not given screen time.

K-pop singer Aoora’s family upset about mockery due to language barriers and the lack of screen time



In a statement, “As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is a kind and caring person… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 19, 2023

The K-pop star's family has issued a statement expressing disappointment with his participation in Bigg Boss 17. In the statement, Aoora's family alleged that the singer's "kindness and innocence" are being mocked inside Salman Khan's show due to language-related barriers.

"As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house. He is a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. We firmly believe good vibes and love transcend language barriers," Aoora's family wrote.

"He has been trying to connect with everyone, understand them, and learn more. It would be appreciated if everyone could respect his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than engaging in mockery," the statement continued.

"We are also upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show? we strongly feel that he is more entertaining and interesting than many others inside the house," they wrote.

Before entering the show, the K-pop singer said he had planned how to handle the language barrier

Before entering the show, Aoora had talked about how he planned to handle the language barrier in the show. He told India Today, "I am excited because it's my first time (being on a show like this). So many things are so interesting. I want to make new friends and I enjoy together. Cultural differences don't matter because there will be new experiences. It will be a learning experience. I will try to listen to Hindi and I will teach everyone Korean. I do know a little bit of Hindi. I will speak in simple Hindi, I'm ready. I don't speak Hindi, but I am going to Bigg Boss... My strong point is not knowing Hindi. I am emotional and not knowing the language, I will be able to detach myself. My goal is very simple. I want to give everyone happiness and spread some happy energy."

Besides Aoora, other contestants who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mahshetty, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Karmarkar, Mannara Chopra.

Till now, Salman Khan and Team Colors haven't addressed the issue. The focus is on Mannara, Ankita and Munawar.