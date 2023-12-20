Drama inside the house doesn't seem to die down anytime. With the passing day, makers are leaving no stone unturned to add more twists and turns inside the house. Ever since Munawar's alleged girlfriend entered the house, equations have changed inside the house. Bigg Boss 17' has taken a dramatic turn. Ayesha Khan is trying hard to speak to Munawar after confronting him for cheating on him and two-timing him. Munawar broke down and apologised to her. He even said he wanted to leave the house.

After which, Munawar and Ayesha were seen dancing. The videos of which have gone viral now.

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande get into fight

Mannara, who is sitting in the garden area, shares with Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma that Ankita Lokhande was bothered about how she is being perceived outside. She further says that she was not bothered about Munawar's emotional turmoil and all she wanted to know was how she was looking on the show. Ankita overhears the conversation and slams her saying she should have the guts to directly talk to the face rather than gossip.

Ankoia asks Ayesha how she is looking outside; Mannara slams her

Mannara says, "Kal kisi ki life mein kya chal raha hai isko woh chod ke ye janana hai ke ye bahar kaisi dikh rahi hai. Are you nuts, Are you crazy? Ankita interrupts and asks, "Mannara aap muh par bol sakti hai".

Mannara, who is taken aback refuses to talk ahead and Ankita taunts her now she won't talk as she has been caught red-handed."

On the same day, Ankita had a showdown with Mannara Chopra. In the clip that was shared by Colors TV Ankita and Mannara engaged in a war of words.

Mannara alleged that Ankita is more concerned about how she appears to the outside world. Mannara says, "Ankita is so dumb. Isko poochna hai mai kaisi dikh rahi hu, kisi ke life me kya chal raha hai (Ankita is so dumb that she has to ask (Ayesha Khan) about what is happening in the outside world and how she appears to others)."

To this, Ankita says, "Mannara, tu muh par bol sakti hai. Itna mat dariye aur itna peeth peeche mat boliye (Mannara, you can say things to my face. You don't have to be so scared of me. And, don't talk behind my back)."

The argument turned volatile Ankita also warns Munawar Faruqui to not trust her. She says, "Please Munna ispar vishwas mat karna, mai bol rahi hun. Yeh bahut double-faced hai (Please Munna don't trust her. I am warning you, she is nothing but double-faced)."

Mannara then called Ankita 'self-centred'.

Aishwarya sits there silently and laughs. Mannara continues mocking Ankita and says, "Jaiye aap lipstick lagake aaiye, phir puchiye aap kayse lag rahe ho. (Put on lipstick first and then ask how you are looking)."

Ankita tells Vicky that she made one mistake and now everyone is taunting her. She also says that they should not trust anybody inside the house and adds, "Ye khali drama karti hain. (She only does drama)."

Netizens slammed Ankita and said she was right.

A user mentioned, "Mannara was right on this we totally agree with her"

Another user mentioned, "Mannara is right here not Ankita she was with Ayesha and asking about her image Vicky Isha and Ankita they were making jokes and after sometime when Munawar was crying Ankita was sitting by his side just to proof that she was there but his back she is making fun of him seriously this wasn't accepted by Ankita... and people who are watching 2 hours you need to see live then u will know truth Mannara is right.."