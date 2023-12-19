Bigg Boss 17 has entered its tenth week, and with each passing day, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to amp up the game by introducing new twists and turns. After Ankita and Vicky Jain's fight, it's Munawar Faruqui who was slammed by Salman Khan last week for having a weak game and he wasn't seen performing in the house. Salman Khan also called the stand-up comedian cold.

And now, to amp up the game, BB welcomed Munawar's alleged current girlfriend, Ayesha Khan. Munawar's so-called GF made shocking claims against the comedian. She accused him of two-timing her and also exposed that he confessed his love for her. The confrontation happened on national TV and Munawar broke down emotionally and begged BB that he wanted to quit the show. He shared his point of view as well.

Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi alleged that the stand-up comedian cheated on her with multiple girls

And now, amid all the drama, Munawar's personal life is hogging the limelight. Munawar's former girlfriend and social media influencer, Nazila Sitaishi, made some shocking revelations during an Instagram live session on Monday, December 18.

Nazila responded to recent claims made by Ayesha Khan, a wild card contestant on 'Bigg Boss 17,' alleging that Munawar was double-dating her.

On Monday, December 18, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi went live on her Instagram handle and claimed that she was not aware of Ayesha's relationship with Munawar. She further made it clear that she was no longer associated with him and said that a lot of girls were involved too. The video was shared on the official X handle of a viral page, Bigg Boss Tak.

She said, "I respected that person enough to not share personal information shown by Munawar Faruqui is not true. I was in a relationship with someone and I respected that bond no matter how it was, I respected that person enough to not share personal information about our relationship on a public platform. But when things are said about me which are not true, I think I have all the right to come online and clarify myself. I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life."

During the session, Nazila Sitaishi said, "I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together. I was being told a completely different story. And, I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life and that I was the only female he was in love with, but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I didn't want to talk about."

She added, "I believe these things are personal and should stay personal. If Ayesha was the only person involved in this I would consider forgiving but she isn't. I wish people knew that went down off-camera, clearly, they don't and I want people to stop paying attention. I have nothing to do with Munawar after watching today's episode."

It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this

He went so and said, "I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. I don't need to justify to anybody over here and I did not even want to come on live but things have gone to such an extent that I had to come live and put my side of the story out there for once. This is my truth and I don't need to prove it to anyone. This is the last time I am speaking about this. I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don't have to do anything with this person or situation. It is a shame that these things have become public."

? BREAKING! Nazila Sitaishi said whatever Munawar said in his explanation is untrue. He said a bunch of lies. This is not only about Ayesha Khan, there are other women also involved. Means he multi-dated and cheated. She doesn't want to associate anymore with Munawar. She was in… pic.twitter.com/a8N6DN22qY — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 18, 2023

"People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on Twitter", she added

I am over this relationship

She said. "I am over this relationship and I have nothing to do with Munawar and I am fully and completely done with it because trust me whatever you are seeing on the show is not the whole story and I want to get into the depth of how dirty it gets. This is just a pattern that is being followed in all the relationships, in his two-year relationship with me and also all his relationships. I can't find any place in my heart to forgive this person, I don't want to see any Dms or messages asking me to forgive this person. I don't want to associate with him anymore and I hope you respect my choice. I wish him all the best and I hope he gets everything in his life and wins Bigg Boss."

She ended by saying, " I don't have to do anything with this person or situation."

Munawar and Ayesha Khan groove together

A video on social media went viral that shows Munawar and Ayesha Khan dancing together.

Soon after the video went viral online, several users reacted to it and wondered what the equation between the two now.

A user commented that Ayesha's "allegations of cheater and liar don't hold much value".

"So it was all fake drama sympathy game is on.." a user's comment read.

Ayesha has time and again accused Munawar of two-timing with her and claimed that her motive to enter the Bigg Boss17 house was to 'expose' the stand-up comedian.

In the promo video, she said, "There is a contestant on the show – Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want people to know that he is not like how he portrays himself to be. I don't know, you are telling on the show that you are committed and but before going to the show, you told me 'I love you. One should marry a girl like you. Was it all a lie? There is forgiveness for mistakes, not for sins and what he did was a sin. I want an apology and that's one of the main reasons I am going to the show."