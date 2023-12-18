'I'm not fake, open the door I will walk out..': Munawar CRIES, accepts mistake after Ayesha accuses him of two-timing her [Watch]

Bigg Boss 17 has entered its tenth week, and with each passing, it is grabbing headlines because of contestants' fights and drama. And now to add more drama to the ongoing show Ayesha Khan claims that Munawar Faruqui has been two-timing her has entered the house as a wild card entrant.

The first of Ayesha wherein she introduces herself talks about her motive behind entering the house and in the second promo she is seen confronting Munawar and asking him what made him play her emotions.

Bigg Boss 17 wild card entry Ayesha Khan accuses Munawar Faruqui of 'two-timing'

Ayesha is seen asking multiple questions to Munawar. He said, "Aap mujh se ye bolke aaye the ki apka break-up ho chuka hai? (You came here after telling me that you have broken up)." Munawar responded,

"Yes." Ayesha further queried, "Jo cheeze apne mujh boli thi woh jhuth thi? (Was everything you said to me was a lie?) Aap two timing nahi kar rahy the? (Weren't you doing two timing)."

In the latest promo, Ayesha is seen accusing Munawar of two-timing her. She asked him, "Didn't you say I Love you to me? Munawar replied, "Ayesh listen yeah yeah." Ayesh then again asked, "You did right. And all this while you were begging her to say. Isko two timing nai bole. Toh main kaise aaye picture mein. Sirf mere aur uski baat hoti na toh main shayad yeh conversation sun lete. There were other women involved."

Munawar was seen crying inconsolably and Ankita was trying to calm him down. Munawar says, "Mein fake nai hoon, kya karu mein agar kisi ek ka dil toda miene.. ( I am not fake, what do I do, if I had to break one person's heart).

He then says, "If they open the door I will walk out.."

Contestants were seen consoling Munawar as he cried and said he wanted to go out.

Netizens react

Netizens slammed the makers for dragging Munawar's personal life into the game.

A user wrote, "Lol colours channel is trying to make the audience believe Ankita is good. Stop misleading promo. I saw yesterday live that Ankita Vicky, Isha, and Ayesha were laughing when Munawar was crying.."

Another mentioned, "So-called fake friends of Munawar Abhishek And Ankita Are so Happy seeing Ayesha Khan..."

The third user mentioned, "Don't target Munawar.."

Ayesha Khan's shocking accusations against Munawar

Ayesha Khan said in an earlier promo, "You all know me as Ayesha Khan. There is a contestant in the show Munawar Faruqui. I have a history with him. I just want you all to know that what he is showing, he is nothing like that. I don't know, on the show he is saying that he is committed but before entering the show he had told me, 'I love you, I want to get married to you.' This has been his way of approaching every girl. I want an apology from him, that is one of the main reasons why I am going to the show," she said.

Khanzaadi has been eliminated from the show.