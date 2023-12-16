Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 17 has entered its tenth week, and with each passing day, the game is getting more intense and murkier. Inmates have left no stone unturned to make them look stronger. The good friends, or so-called close friends, have turned foes.

The ones who aren't following the reality show. Bigg Boss 17 saw Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui become close friends. Things changed when Bigg Boss, the mastermind of the game, revealed Ankita's conversation with the doctor, in which she spoke about who was looking stronger from outside. This agitated Ankita, and since then, Munawar and Ankita have been locking horns inside the house.

Shocking twist for Munawar in BB 17 house

Munawar, who is also the winner of Lockk Upp, has a huge fan following, and his ardent fans are rooting for Munawar's win.

The stand-up comedian has time and again shared struggles and challenges he went through personally. From opening up about his first marriage, divorce, his son, and what led his mother to end her life, Munawar has poured his heart out to the contestants inside the house.

He even revealed that he is currently dating his girlfriend, Nazila.

Ayesha Khan is to enter as a wild card contestant

With a gamut of emotions and pressure to win the Bigg Boss game, little does Munawar know that Ayesha Khan will be entering the show.

A promo of Wild Card contestant Ayesha Khan giving her introduction was shared on social media. The model and actress Ayesha revealed that she has a past with Munawar Faruqui.

In the promo, Ayesha said, "I have a history with him. I just want you all to know that what he is showing, he is nothing like that. I don't know, on the show he is saying that he is committed but before entering the show he had told me, 'I love you, I want to get married to you.' This has been his way of approaching every girl. I want an apology from him, that is one of the main reasons why I am going to the show."

What is Ayesha Khan's connection with Munawar Faruqui?

Ayesha Khan claims Munawar double-dated her. In a recent interview, Ayesha Khan alleged that Munawar was 'double dating' her. Ayesha claimed that before Bigg Boss 17, Munawar approached her on social media to cast her in a music video but claimed, "The video never happened, but the second time I met, he was like, 'I love you'."

Ayesha added that when she questioned Munawar about his relationship with his girlfriend Nazila, he mentioned that they had already broken up.

Ayesha further revealed, "The first question I asked this man was if we start whatever we are doing, will anybody in your personal life be affected by it, to which he said no"

How did Ayesha know that Munawar was double-dating her?

Ayesha mentioned that she got to know that Munawar was double-dating her after he entered Bigg Boss 17. "I saw a story of him and his girlfriend (Nazila) on her account and realised that he was dating me while being in a relationship with her."

Munawar's ladylove Nazila penned a cryptic note on her Instagram stories. She wrote: "One thing I wish more people knew is that everything isn't how it seems online. nobody is as pure and morally correct as they pretend to be the reality will take you by surprise. This is why they usually say 'never meet your idols' because in most cases the way you perceive them is very different from how they are so don't be fooled by what you see online or on TV."

Nazila deleted her Instagram account after this incident.

Ayesha is the second wild card contestant, K-pop singer Park Min-jun, popularly known as Aoora, entered the house a fortnight ago.

Khanzaadi has been eliminated from the show.