The game inside the Bigg Boss 17 is getting murkier with each passing day, friends are turning foes, while real-life couples are unable to handle the game and everyone is eyeing the Bigg Boss trophy.

Married couples Ankita Lokhande -Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are grabbing headlines for showcasing their twists and turns.

Vicky and Ankita's special hair patch treatment

As it has been revealed in earlier episodes the power couple of TV Ankit and Vicky get hair treatment every two weeks.

The couple had entered the house only on one condition that they would be given special privileges.

For the unversed, Vicky receives treatment for his receding hairline and baldness every two weeks

Neil opened up about the same and revealed that Vicky is bald and uses a wig that is stuck to his head with a medical glue. Ankita too has a scalp issue for which she also undergoes medical attention.

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain demand hair patch service as a condition for show participation

In Friday's episode of BB 17, Ankita was questioned by Munawar Faruqui about her medical treatment. He allegedly that he has gone against the contract.

Munawar Faruqui who is the captain of the house revealed that Ankita's conversation with the medical professional was not expected from Ankita.

In the promo, Munawar Faruqui was called by BB and was told to listen to a conversation between the actress and her doctor wherein she was asking him about the outside world.

Munawar says Ankita asked the doctor, "Bahar kaun strong hai? (Who is looking strong from the outside?)"

Ankita asked the doctor about the events going on outside. Munawar after listening to the audio says it's extremely unfair. And after asking everyone inside the house he says, "Vicky bhai aur Ankita Lokhande, aapke liye medical treatment jo bhi hai, mere liye is game me unfair hai. (Vicky and Ankita, whatever medical treatment you have outside, for me, it's unfair in this game.)"

Munawar discontinued the treatment given to Vicky and Ankita.

Ankita Lokhande defends herself and says, "Yeh mere shabd hi nahi hai Munna'. I have never asked anything related to the game to medical professionals

Munawar immediately rejects the claim and says, "Aap jhuth bol rahe ho."(you are lying).

Munawar continues, "Mere hisab se vo (medical treatment) cancel hona chahiye." ( It should be cancelled).

Ankita mentioned that it was all unintentional

Munawar told her that he heard the entire conversation. Ankita accepted her mistake and was up for a punishment. She also mentioned that he shouldn't have dragged Vicky into the conversation.

What happened next?

Ankita Lokhande accepted the punishment and stated that she was fine with her services being stopped.

Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Rinku Dhawan were always against Vicky receiving treatment from his doctor. Ankita comes in support and argues that Vicky Jain should continue getting the treatment as it's very important for his appearance as he uses a hair patch.

Ankita revealed that they agreed to participate in the show only if Vicky got the service of a professional to adjust the hair patch at regular intervals.

During her medical treatment for her scalp, Ankita Lokhande had a conversation with the doctor.

The actual conversation

And now as per the audio clip that Munawar was made to hear by BB in the secret room, Ankita asks the doctor about how she is 'looking' in the show. The Pavitra Rishta actress asked her if she had seen the episode where her mother came on the show. She further discussed Bigg Boss' fanbase. The doctor informed her that she was doing very well and that she would get very busy after the show wrapped up.

How did Munawar become captain?

Munawar Faruqui beat Mannara Chopra to become the captain of the house. Soon after becoming the captain, the first thing that Munawar did was to change the rooms of the contestants and divide the ration equally in all the rooms.

This week, apart from Neil Bhatt, who is nominated for the whole season by Bigg Boss, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated.

Several reports suggested that Khanzaadi will be out of the show.