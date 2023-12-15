With each passing day, tempers inside the Bigg Boss 17 house are soaring. Friends are turning foes, while real-life couples are unable to handle the game and everyone is eyeing the Bigg Boss trophy.

Real-life married couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are grabbing headlines for showcasing their twists and turns.

Vicky and Ankita get hair treatments every other week

For those who are following the show, Ankita and Vicky have been given special privileges.

Vicky receives treatment for his receding hairline and baldness every two weeks

Neil opened up about the same thing and revealed that Vicky is bald and uses a wig that is stuck to his head with medical glue. Ankita too has a scalp issue, for which she also undergoes medical attention.

However, Ankita has been questioned about her medical treatment and has allegedly gone against the contract.

Munawar Faruqui, who is the captain of the house, reveals Ankita's conversation with the medical professional, which shocked the housemates.

In the promo, Munawar Faruqui is called to the therapy room. He will be shown a conversation between the actress and her doctor, wherein she is asking him about the outside world.

Ankita asked the doctor about the events going on in the outside world. This recording will be shown to Munawar, and he will be asked to give his opinion. Munawar says it's extremely unfair. And then Bigg Boss will ask the stand-up comedian to decide on a punishment for the actress, as she has been caught red-handed for breaching a contract of the show by trying to get information about the outside world, which is not allowed.

Munawar Faruqui proceeds to go to the housemates and tells them. He says, "Vicky bhai aur Ankita Lokhande, aapke liye medical treatment jo bhi hai, mere liye is game me unfair hai.

(Vicky and Ankita, whatever medical treatment you have outside, for me, it's unfair in this game.)"

Munawar continues to reveal the statement asked by Ankita to the doctor: "Bahar kaun strong hai? (Who is looking strong from the outside?)"

To this, Ankita tries to defend herself and says she didn't say any of this.

Ankita Lokhande defends herself and says, "Yeh mere shabd hi nahi hai Munna'. I have never asked medical professionals anything related to the game.

Munawar immediately rejects the claim and says, "Aap jhuth bol rahe ho."(You are lying.).

Munawar continues, "Mere hisab se vo (medical treatment) cancel hona chahiye."

Abhishek says that somewhere, even Vicky must be asking in code words.

Ankita Lokhande breaks down after being accused and proving her point, hugs Vicky and says, "I am sorry." Vicky consoles her.

Netizens react

Meanwhile, netizens who watched the show took to social media and shared their thoughts. They believed that Bigg Boss was unnecessarily targeting Vicky and Ankita.

A user wrote, "I don't understand this Big Boss. Why call people into the confession room for private talk and later expose what u discussed with them to others? That place shouldn't be called confession room then because Big Boss isn't keeping their secret. Why discussing the housemates personal issue with other contestants? Look at Ankita and Vicky hair issue, the housemates are already using it to body shame them . If they Knw that they can't grant them whatever the contestants asked for privately,they shouldn't give them. Not that they will give them and will call some contestants into the SECRET REVELATION ROOM(that what I will call it) to expose that person again. No wander there is so much hatred in the house."

Another mentioned, "What's this nonsense yaar everytime targeting Ankita Vicky biggboss apko trophy munnwar ya aish neil ko dena hai to dedo.. ( if you want to give the trophy to Munawar or Neil give it..)

Meanwhile, the inside pages of Bigg Boss have a different story to tell.

How did Munawar become captain?

Munawar Faruqui beat Mannara Chopra to become the captain of the house. Soon after becoming the captain, the first thing that Munawar did was to change the rooms of the contestants and divide the ration equally in all the rooms.

This week, apart from Neil Bhatt, who is nominated for the whole season by Bigg Boss, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated.