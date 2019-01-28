Venky Atluri's Mr Majnu has failed to make expected collections at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. It has also failed give a much-needed break for actor Akhil Akkineni.

Akhil: The Power of Jua and Hello failed to rake in the moolah at the box office. When Akhil Akkineni accepted Venky Atluri's mass movie, everyone in the film industry thought Mr Majnu might catapult the actor into stardom. Its promos were successful in generating a lot of curiosity about the movie.

Riding on huge hype and expectations, Mr Majnu was released in a large number of cinema halls across the world on January 25. It was premiered in over 170 screens in the US on Thursday, but opened to an average response. However, the movie received good opening in the Telugu states.

Having good advance booking, Mr Majnu collected Rs 7.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie shattered the opening day record of Hello, but failed to beat Akhil: The Power of Jua. The film received positive talk from audience and the word of mouth helped it fare well at the ticket counters on Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Majnu collected Rs 16.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. In three days, the movie earned Rs 9.65 crore for its global distributors, who have invested Rs 24 crore on its worldwide theatrical rights. The Akhil Akkineni starrer has just returned them 40.20 percent of their money. Its current trends show that the film is likely to end up as another average grosser of the actor.

Here are the two-day area-wise earnings of Mr Majnu and the price of its theatrical rights. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are rupees and crore.