MP Santosh Kumar has started a new initiative called Seed Vinayaka after Green India Challenge (GIC). The TRS leader has sent Ganesha Idols to Naresh, Krishnudu, Suma Kanakala and other Telugu celebs.

Telangana MP Santosh Kumar recently began the plantation drive called Green India Challenge. South Indian film stars including Mahesh Babu and Vijay have taken part in and helped the TRS MP to take the initiative to the mass. With Ganesh Chathurthi, Santosh has started a new initiative Seed Vinayaka.

Santosh Kumar distributes eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols to celebs

As part of his new initiative, Santosh Kumar distributed eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols to celebs and other noted people to spread awareness about the environment. During the immersion, devotees need to keep the idol in a pot and pour water on the idol. The idols are filled with plant seeds and the seeds will, in turn, grow into a plant.

Santosh Kumar J, who has present Naresh, Krishnudu and other celebs tweeted, "As we prepare to welcome Ganesh ji to our homes soon, why don't we do it in an environment friendly way? After much-appreciated #GIC shall we have this thoughtful #SeedGanesha? This Clay Idol will have a seed embedded into it so that the seed can grow once Ganesha is immersed."

After receiving the idol, actor Naresh VK tweeted, "Our dear friend & mp Mr Santosh, a crusader of the green moment sent me a fantastic gift. Seed Vinayaka. U do Pooja, do nimarajan (pour water in pot, & seed inside grows into a plant. What a concept. Please encourage green Vinayakas save the environment."

Krishnudu tweeted, "Today received Seed Ganesha .very nice concept part of green challenge India by MP Santosh Kumar Joginipally garu. I wish everyone to participate and make it huge success. Very happy to be part of this unique concept. Green india with seed Ganesha @MPsantoshtrs @trspartyonline."

Suma Kanakala tweeted a video of her talking about Seed Ganesha and captioned it with, "This time for Vinayaka Chavithi this is my plan of action #Seed Ganesha #TenaliDoubleHorseMinapagullu. Great initiative Shyam garu always happy to be associated with you and Yamuna Kishore garu. #EcoGanesha."

