Popular south Indian actress Samantha Akkineni has performed the Green India Challenge with her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna. She has nominated Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and her fan club for it.

Hara Hai, Toh Bhara Hai is a Green Challenge, which was launched by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2018. Santosh Kumar J, the member of Rajya Sabha, nominated Samantha Akkineni for the Green India Challenge. The actress accepted his challenge and went on to perform it.

Along with her father-in-law Akkineni Nagarjuna, Samantha planted 3 saplings in her garden on Sunday morning. Later, the actress took to her Twitter page to share the photos and video of this event. As a norm of the challenge, she also nominated Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika Mandanna and her fan club.

'I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge'

Samantha Akkineni tweeted, "I've accepted #HaraHaiTohBharaHai #GreenindiaChallenge Leaf fluttering in wind from @iamnagarjuna Greenheart Planted 3 saplings. Further I am nominating @KeerthyOfficial @iamRashmika @SamanthaPrabuFC to plant 3 trees & continue the chain special thanks to @MPsantoshtrs garu for taking this intiative."

Santosh Kumar J, who was thrilled with her act, tweeted her video and thanked her. The MP wrote, "Thank you @Samanthaprabhu2 garu for accepting the challenge from @iamnagarjuna garu. It's shows your concern towards creating better living conditions for the generations to come, as you had asked your fan base to embrace #GreenIndiaChallenge Hope it grows length and breadth."

Several celebs have taken part in K Chandrasekhar Rao's initiative called Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai, which has been helping maintain eco-system in the state. Prabhas is the most recent example of it. Their participation has helped the Telanganga government in taking the initiative to the mass across the state. It has also made other state governments to take cue.