Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who is celebrating his birthday on August 9, planted a sapling today. The actor nominated Junior NTR, Vijay and Shruti Haasan for Green India Challenge (GIC).

Mahesh Babu tweeted a video of him planting a sapling at his garden and nominated Junior NTR, Vijay and Shruti Haasan. He captioned the clip with, "There couldn't be a better way to celebrate my birthday #GreenIndiaChallenge. I pass this on to @tarak9999, @actorvijay & @shrutihaasan. Let the chain continue and transcend boundaries I request all of you to support the cause. One step towards a greener world!

Santosh Kumar J, the Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), started the initiative Green India Challenge, which is part of the ''Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai' initiative. Mahesh Babu thanked the MP for taking this initiative. The superstar tweeted, "Thanks to @MPsantoshtrs garu for taking the initiative. #HaraHaiTohBharaHai."

Santosh Kumar J replied to Mahesh Babu and thanked him. He tweeted, "That's how you inspire people @urstrulyMahesh garu! Thank you so much for bracing the #GreenIndiaChallenge initiation. Am sure it will take leaps and bounce as you have nominated your compatriots from Telugu and Tamil industry. #GIC."

However, Mahesh Babu, who is the son of superstar Krishna, was born on August 9, 1975. The Tollywood Prince, who is one of the most popular actors down south, is turning 45 today and he has been flooded with wishes. Many celebs including Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Suniel Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, wished him on his birthday.

Here are some celebs birthday wishes to Mahesh Babu:

Chiranjeevi Konidela: అందం, అభినయం భగవంతుడు మీకిచ్చిన వరం. మరెన్నో మరిచిపోలేని పాత్రలు చేయాలనీ, మీ కలలన్ని నెరవేరాలని కోరుకుంటూ, Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh May you have a Wonderful year ahead!

Junior NTR tweeted, "Happy Birthday @urstrulyMahesh anna. Wishing you a great year ahead

Vishnu Manchu: Wishing my bruh, superstar @urstrulyMahesh many more returns of the day. Keep rocking my brother. God Speed!

Suniel Shetty: Wishing you a very very happy birthday mahesh ... stay blessed.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Happpiest birthday @urstrulyMahesh Wishing you a year full of joy, happiness and success!

Lavanya Tripathy: Wishing the very charming @urstrulyMahesh sir a very happy birthday! & waiting to watch the magic of this combo on big screen soon! @ParasuramPetla #HappyBirthdayMaheshbabu

Rashmika Mandanna: Happy happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir..

Eesha Rebba: Wishing a very happy birthday to Super Star @urstrulyMahesh garu on behalf of @YoursEesha fans All the very best for #SarkaruVaariPaata ❤ #HBDMaheshBabu

S Thaman: HERE IS OUR FIRST #soundofsarkaruvaaripaata Feeling So Good to be Back With Our #SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh #HBDMaheshBabu My love to @ParasuramPetla our super team @14ReelsPlus @MythriOfficial @GMBents And here it is get ur