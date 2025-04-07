The authorities have launched a legal investigation into a doctor accused of conducting multiple cardiac surgeries, some of which allegedly resulted in suspicious deaths.

Late Sunday night, an official complaint was filed by Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Mukesh Jain against the doctor, identified as Narendra Yadav, who also made himself popular in Damoh district as Dr N. John Camm.

The police registered an FIR under various provisions of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) sections 318, 338, 336, and 341(1), as well as section 24 of the MP Medical Council Act, 1987, confirmed a senior police officer speaking to IANS.

Dr Jain personally visited the police station around midnight on Sunday to present a formal application accusing Dr Yadav of fraudulent practices, the police officer said.

According to the complaint, Dr Yadav allegedly performed angiography and angioplasty procedures at a private hospital, despite not being registered with the Madhya Pradesh Medical Council, which is a mandatory requirement for practicing medicine in the state.

Preliminary investigations revealed irregularities in the doctor's registration documents, which appear questionable upon initial review. Furthermore, the Hospital where the surgeries were performed has not furnished any documentation to validate his credentials, Dr Jain said in his complaint and report.

Reportedly, Dr Yadav aka N. John Camm performed 15 cardiac surgeries, and of these, seven patients died.

The matter was escalated to the Superintendent of Police in Damoh, urging action in accordance with legal protocols. On Sunday night, the police filed a case against Dr Yadav and others based on evidence in the report and application filed by Dr Jain, citing multiple violations under the stated sections of law.

Investigative proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission has reportedly dispatched a team to Damoh to probe the allegations. Earlier allegations assert that his real name is "Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav", and he falsely claimed to have undergone professional training in London. In a complaint to the Human Rights Commission, it was alleged that he impersonated the identity of prominent UK-based cardiologist Professor John Camm to deceive patients and bolster his credibility.

(With inputs from IANS)