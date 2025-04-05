Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Cubs, the junior team of the Jaipur Pink Panthers created history by lifting the first 'Yuva All Stars' Championship Trophy in a thrilling finale that had fans on the edge of their seats.

The 'Yuva All Stars' Championship, a first-of-its-kind platform aimed at spotlighting emerging sports talent across India, saw intense competition between regional teams—but it was the Jaipur Pink Cubs who roared the loudest.

Backing the team with unshakable belief was Abhishek, who couldn't hide his excitement as he took to Instagram to celebrate the moment.

'So proud of these boys. Our Cubs doing what our Panthers also did. Winners of the 1st Yuva Championship. Well done Jaipur Pink Cubs.@jaipur_pinkpanthers. This is just the beginning... onwards and upwards!! #JaipurPinkCubs #YuvaAllStars2025", Abhishek penned on the photo-sharing app.

Speaking about the team's victory and the larger goal behind the league, Abhishek shared, "This win is not just about one team—it's about what young India is capable of. The Jaipur Pink Cubs played with heart, and I'm so proud of how far they've come. The Yuva All Stars is more than a tournament; it's a movement to empower homegrown talent and make sports accessible and aspirational for the next generation."

Work-wise, Abhishek will play a crucial role in Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'. Made under the direction of 'Pathaan' fame Siddharth Anand, the project will also see Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma in pivotal roles, along with others. Abhishek and SRK previously shared screen space in the 2014 drama, 'Happy New Year'.

Furthermore, Abhishek will also be a part of Tarun Mansukhani's much-hyped laughter ride, 'Housefull 5'. The film enjoys an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, and Chunky Pandey.

(With inputs from IANS)