Bollywood's most loved couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are jumping with joy as their team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, won the trophy at Pro-Kabaddi League on Saturday.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and niece Navya Naveli Nanda were seen cheering for their team in the stands.

The winning moment!

Moments after it was announced that their team Jaipur Pink Panthers won the trophy, an excited Abhishek hugged wifey Aishwarya and Aaradhya. The videos and pictures of the same have surfaced online.

What caught netizens' attention was actor Ranveer Singh's presence in the stands. Being the usual, dapper Ranveer Singh was in a joyous mood as he interacted with Aishwariya.

A video of his interaction with Aishwarya and Aaradhya has gone viral on the internet.

Fans are loving the camaraderie between the trio.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya on Instagram shared a carousel post of pictures of them holding the championship trophy. In the first image shared by Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya all smiles as she poses for the camera with a trophy.

Apart from this fans also took note of the way Abhishek pulled wifey Aishwariya and his daughter to hug them after the big win. Fans flocked to the comment section and pointed out that Ranveer Singh was in the stands.

Celebrations galore!

While the following image shows a picture-perfect pose of all three flashing their smile as they hold the trophy collectively.

In the last image, Aishwarya and Aaradhya make for a perfect selfie shot. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Jaipur Pink Panthers are the Pro Kabaddi Season 9 CHAMPIONS. What a fabulous season! We are so proud of our team of incredibly talented, focused and hardworking kabaddi sportsmen... Kudos boys!!! God Bless always Love, Light, more power to you and Shine on!"

On Instagram Abhishek Bachchan also shared a carousel post of pictures posing with his team. He expressed gratitude to his team for the momentous win. He wrote, "So proud of this team. They've quietly worked towards this cup. Despite criticism they kept believing and working. Everybody wrote them off.... But they had confidence in themselves. That's the way to do it!!! it's taken us 9 years to win this cup again. And I'm so happy with this team. Teamwork, hard work and silent determination.... The @jaipur_pinkpanthers way!"

Soon after he shared the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section.

Ranveer Singh who was also present in the stands wrote, "Great win ... Fantastic to watch ! Congrats!"

Vicky Kaushal commented, "Congrats AB!" and Kunal Kapoor wrote, "Yay!!! Big hug and congratulations to you and the whole team."