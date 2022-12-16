Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join its probe in an alleged money laundering case linked to the 2017 Tollywood drugs case on Monday, December 19 in Hyderabad. The summon has been sent to Rakul Preet Singh concerning a case investigating alleged money laundering via drug trafficking.

What is the ED investigating?

In June 2017, authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket in which about 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city were allegedly found using high-end drugs.

In 2021, several Telugu actors and producers were probed by ED

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department, had also probed the alleged drug links with Tollywood and had then grilled 11 people connected to the Telugu film industry including actors and directors besides the driver of one of the actors.

The racket also exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names like popular director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ravi Teja, who were summoned and questioned by authorities after their names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. However, the SIT department did not proceed with the case against the actors due to the lack of evidence.

Some of the Tollywood personalities interrogated by the SIT were also asked to appear before the ED later. However, Rakul Preet was questioned by SIT then.

Rhea Chakraborty's and Sushant Singh Rajput's Drug case

In 2020, the Rhea was also called by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She was summoned due to her conversations with Rhea Chakraborty. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rakul confirmed chatting with Rhea and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs ever in her life.

Professional life

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in Chattriwali. Apart from this, the actress also has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake' in her kitty. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul in the lead roles.