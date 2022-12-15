Bollywood actors and their dating lives never fail to grab headlines. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor shared some pictures of herself from a magazine shoot. Looking resplendent in traditional Mughal-style jewellery and ethnic attire Janhvi Kapoor looked graceful.

Taking to Instagram she captioned the post, "Truly praying I get to do a period film soon, till then old world photoshoots will have to do. Thank you @lifestyleasiaindia for letting me live out my vintage royal dreams for a day!"

Fans and friends from the industry flocked to her comment section and praised the actress for her flawless beauty. But what caught netizens' attention was Janhvi Kapoor's ex Shikhar Pahariya's comment on the actress's picture.

Smitten by the actress's beauty he commented, "wow wow wow" along with a star-eyes emoji and heart emoticons.

Take a look

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor scooped some time out of her busy schedule was enjoying herself in the Maldives, The actress teased her fans with scintillating photos and videos from her vacation.

While Janhvi Kapoor was busy enjoying her vacation and sharing a series of pictures with her from an island getaway, a few eagle-eyed social media users noticed that her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also there with her, as Shikhar Pandya's Instagram stories had similar images that Janhvi Kapoor shared.

For instance, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pandya shared similar photos of a dark blue ocean under the moonlight on their Instagram stories. The pictures look very similar and it was not hard for her fans to guess that she is apparently spending some time with him in the Maldives.

Take a look at the photos shared by Janhvi and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar

Recently, Janhvi shared more pictures from her vacation in the Maldives and wrote, "Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean."

Professional front

Janhvi is currently working on her next, Mr and Mrs Mahi, where she plays the role of a cricketer.

Who is Shikhar Pandya?

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor earlier and later parted ways.