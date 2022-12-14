Nykaa beauty awards saw a host of B'town actors grace their presence. The star-studded event attended was Rashmika Mandanna, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan among others.

Who wore what!

Sara Ali Khan opted for an all-noir long gown with a thigh-high slit and paired it with transparent heels for the night. She wore a long gown with a thigh-high slit and paired it with transparent heels.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a cute appearance joint appearance at the awards night. The truly madly deeply in love couple entered the awards night separately but quickly reunited on the red carpet. The much-in-love duo hugged each other as Vicky planted a kiss on Katrina's forehead lovingly.

Katrina Kaif opted for a shimmery gown. Kiara Advani looked pretty in a low-cut black gown. Vicky Kaushal looks dapper in this formal attire.

Kriti Sanon looked like a vision in a white thigh-high slit gown. Sharing a few pictures of her look, she wrote on Instagram, "Create your own runway!!" Kriti was awarded the Style Icon of the Year award.

Pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black floral gown. She was awarded the Breakthrough Face Of The Year.

For the unversed, she made her Bollywood debut this year with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-started Goodbye.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash looked head-turning in a black gown. The heartthrobs of the nation Ayushmann Khurrana and Kartik Aaryan looked dapper as they walked the red carpet. Ayushmaan opted for a shimmery jacket and black pants. At the same time, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a printed tee. The Freddy actor paired it up with a navy-blue blazer and pants.

Meanwhile other stars, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a neon fish-tail-shaped gown, she paired it up with a mermaid-cut halter blouse. Malaika Arora slayed in a white gown and looked no less than a princess.