The wait is over, the trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from the world of Spiderman dropped a few hours ago. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer offers one of the fullest glimpses of the latest chapter of Miles Morales' hero's journey, which sees him reunite with Gwen Stacy on a trip through the multiverse.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) who is now grown up, talking to his mom. Cut to, montages from the original movie, new footage shows, Miles and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) catapulted across the Multiverse, running where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

The comic-book fans noticed a slew of cameos in the trailer, including the advanced Spider-Man suit from the 2018 PlayStation game, the Spider-Armor MK. II, the Bombastic Bag-Man costume, Spider-Man Unlimited and many more colourful incarnations.

Netizens react

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's trailer has received mixed reviews from the fans. Take a look:

A fan wrote, "this movie is going improve my mental health astronomically in ways no medication or therapist could ever achieve."

Another mentioned, "I think all the spider-people fighting Miles and Miles fighting to belong there looks like a meta take on the steep incline Miles had to face and currently still faces among fans who refuse to classify him as Spider-Man, who refuse to see him as Spider-Man. Just an observation."

Watch the trailer below:

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and David Callaham. Miller, Lord, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg serve as producers, while Peter Ramsay, one of the co-directors of the original film, is executive producer with Aditya Sood.

Release date

Across the Spider-Verse will release theatrically on June 2, 2023. Its sequel, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is slated to release on March 29, 2024. For the unversed, a female-led spinoff movie, focusing on Gwen Stacy, Jessica Drew and the character Cindy Moon, is in the developing stage.