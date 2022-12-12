Just days after offering Umrah in Mecca, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan visited Vaishno Devi Temple over the weekend. As per various media reports, SRK visited the Vaishno Devi temple around midnight on Sunday.

Shahrukh Khan was spotted visiting Vaishno Devi temple after performing Umrah in Mecca

Earlier this month, SRK was observed performing Umrah in Mecca, after wrapping up filming in Saudi Arabia for Rajkumar Hirani's next film 'Dunki.' And now ahead of the release of the first Song Besharam Rang from his upcoming movie Pathaan, videos and pictures of SRK at Katra are doing the rounds on the internet.

In a video shared by multiple fan accounts, Shah Rukh Khan visited the Vaishno Devi shrine in in the wee hours of Sunday.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Rukh is seen wearing a black hoodie with his face covered as she walks along with other pilgrims at Vaishno Devi. Some of the clips also show, SRK walking towards the shrine, with his back towards the camera. None of the videos shows SRK's face.

Shah Rukh Khan at Vaishno Devi's temple.. first Umrah at Mecca and now here.. he truly represents the whole India..!!

Epitome of Secularism ?? pic.twitter.com/kIXiwEmEup — veer (@srksveer777) December 12, 2022

In the new video, a security guard is heard asking the photographer not to take any pictures. He is also seen stopping the photographer from taking photos, where Shah Rukh is apparently coming out of a car.

Fans praised the actor's gesture and lauded him for his secularism. Some even mentioned that the film Pathaan is essential for his career.

A user wrote, "He is walking with everyone and not taking special treatment. Very good."

Another replied, "Pathaan means so much for him that he is going for mannat."

Shah Rukh Khan reached Maa Vaishno Devi Temple to seek blessings ?#ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/M8OZpmlvz0 — Troll SRK Haters (@trollsrkhaters5) December 12, 2022

Netizens also noted that his visit to the temple is SRK's second pilgrimage this month.

Earlier in December, Shah Rukh had been clicked in Mecca performing the Umrah.

Mr Khan went to Vaishno Devi Darshan

I was praying for times like these ?❤️

I love you Shah Rukh Khan pic.twitter.com/DUQL2Tj4kq — Mahatma Chugesh (@Rikamtekda1) December 12, 2022

A user mentioned, "He went to Mecca first and now Vaishno Devi. True secular King Khan." Besharam Rang."

Shah visited Vaishno Devi Temple ❤️

May Devi Maa fulfill all his wishes ?? #ShahRukhKhan? pic.twitter.com/1XrL82XaCW — ?Sharania Jhanvi??BesharamRang (@SharaniaJ) December 12, 2022

Besharam Rang song is out now!

Shah Rukh Khan- Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan's first song, Besharam Rang, was dropped by the film's team on Monday morning (December 12).

Dropping the song, SRK tweeted, "Seeing her, you know...beauty is an attitude....#BesharamRang song is here. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.

SRK was last seen in the film Zero, which starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.