Pan-India superstar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday today (December 12). Monikered as 'Thalaiva' by his ardent fans. His birthday is just 'not a day' but a festival that his loving fans celebrate with great enthusiasm, In several parts of India, Rajinikanth is worshipped as God.

From giant collages to cut-outs and large hoarding with scores of crowds wishing him by putting garlands on his hoarding or posters, with firecrackers all around. Rajinikanth's name is more than enough to pull crowds to movie theatres. His impeccable body of work, unique style statement dialogue delivery and powerful persona make him larger than life.

Lesser Known facts about the superstar we bet you didn't know

Not many know that Thalaiva was born into a Marathi family in Bangalore. Rajinikanth's real name is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad and he grew up learning Marathi and Kannada. The future superstar was named after the great Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Before entering the film industry, Rajinikanth did odd jobs to meet his daily needs. From being a coolie to a bus conductor, Rajinikanth never shied away from working. Seeing his dedication and hard work, Bangalore Transport Service recruited him as a bus conductor. However, destiny had other plans for the superstar, the actor paved his way through hardships and stepped into the big world of showbiz. And even now at 72, he is one of the most bankable actors we have in pan-India.

Not just films, Rajinikanth is the only Indian actor to have featured in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus in a lesson titled 'From Bus Conductor to Superstar.'.

Rajinikanth has starred in eleven Tamil remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films like Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laawaris and Don among others which later went on to become superhits.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Muthuvel Pandian from Jailer arrives today on the actor's 72nd birthday

To make his birthday all special and memorable. Makers of his upcoming film Jailer shared the actor's first look. As the name suggests, Thalaivar will be seen as jailer Muthuvel Pandian in this action-packed entertainer.

Muthuvel Pandian's glimpse from the film will arrive at 6 pm today.

Jailer is an action comedy written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vinayakan in pivotal roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal. Jailer will release in the summer of 2023.

Birthday wishes from all across the globe

As it's his birthday today, fans all across the globe have taken over social media and are wishing him. Not only fans and well-wishers, his friends from the industry and family members have also extended warm wishes to the reigning superstar of Indian cinema.

