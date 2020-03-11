Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and led a revolt against the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, is likely to take a saffron plunge Wednesday, March 11 by joining the BJP.

Scindia resigned from the Congress party after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is now ready to crossover with 21 Congress MLAs, giving the BJP a shot in the arm to seize power in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Scindia has been offered a Rajya Sabha nomination and birth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet. The Congress has a thin majority of just four above the required numbers in MP Legislative Assembly. If the resignations of 21 MLAs are accepted, the 15-month old Kamal Nath government will come in the minority.

'Nothing to worry about. We will prove our majority' - Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, however, has said he will prove majority in floor test and that his government will complete its full five-year term. "There is nothing to worry about. We will prove our majority," he said.

In a dramatic move, Jyotiraditya Scindia Tuesday along with Amit Shah to meet PM Modi at his official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Minutes after the meeting, Scindia tweeted a letter of resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, in a face-saving bid, claimed that he was expelled from the party for indulging in anti-party activities. Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, speaking of a "fresh start" and saying: "...this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year".

Resort politics is back as BJP, Congress fly their MLAs out of MP

Meanwhile, the resort politics is back with both the Congress and the BJP flying their MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh. While the BJP has kept its MLAs at a luxury hotel in Gurgaon, the Congress has put up its members in an unknown location in Jaipur, Rajasthan where the party is in power.

The 17 Congress MLAs, said to be Scindia loyalists, are already in Bengaluru. However, Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar has claimed he was in touch with the rebel lawmakers and that they would come back to the Congress.