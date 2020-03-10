Minutes after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at PM's official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 10, rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress party.

Scindia quits Congress: It's official

Scindia, long seen as a rival to Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath, posted his resignation later on Twitter saying: "Having been a primary member of the Congress Party for the last 18 years."

'Time to move on'

"It is now time for me to move on. I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress and as you well know, this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year. While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country. I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party," Scindia said in his resignation letter.

"To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that now look ahead at a fresh start. I would like to thank you and through you all my party colleagues for providing me with a platform to have served the nation," wrote Scindia.

Congress expels Scindia for anti-party activities

After Scindia stepped down from Congress, the party claims that the Congress leader has been expelled from the party from his anti-party activities. "The Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said.