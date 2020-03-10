Rebel Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Tuesday, March 10. Union Home Minister Amit Shah accompanied the Congress leader amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources say that Scindia is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after some of his MLAs flew to BJP-ruled Karnataka, triggering a crisis in one and a half-year-old Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

As per sources, all the formalities for Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP have been completed. Reportedly, Scindia will formally join the BJP in presence of party president JP Nadda and Amit Shah at the party headquarters today evening.

BJP's offer to Scindia

Union Cabinet Berth

Rajya Sabha seat

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha put out this cryptic tweet on Twitter.

Top Congress party official Gaurav Pandhi said: "A traitor is a traitor."

However, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh didn't comment on Scindia's meeting with PM Narendra Modi until an official announcement was made.

Scindia may get Cabinet berth

After Scindia's formal joining, a meeting of BJP election committee will be held in which Scindia will be declared BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

Scindia may also be made union minister in the Narendra Modi government while his loyalist MLAs will be made cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh, sources added.

Sources said that resignation letters of about 20 Congress MLAs are ready and will be handed over to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Kamal Nath is in a huddle with Digvijaya Singh and other senior Congress leaders in Bhopal to ward off the crisis.

